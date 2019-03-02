Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
One of the reasons new Mainland Planning Commission member Sherrye Gibbs sought appointment was because of her past experiences with planning commissions.
“I wanted to be a part of doing things the right way with no personal agenda,” Gibbs said. “We have great people in (Glynn County’s) planning and zoning (division) that do an outstanding job. I have seen people go through that process with the planning commission, all the way to a planning commission meeting and be turned down for no real reason other than a person’s agenda.
“These people that come to work with Pam (Thompson, Community Development Department director,) and her group, they’re spending their time and their money, a lot of money, for plans and opinions and that kind of stuff, and then they’re turned away. And that’s after planning and zoning have done their job. I want to be able to work hand-in-hand with (planning and zoning) ... For all of their work to be shot down and all of the work done by developers, I just don’t think it’s good.”
Rather than a decision-maker, Gibbs sees the MPC more as an advisory body to the Glynn County Commission and Community Development Department.
“I don’t feel like our job is to be a gatekeeper,” Gibbs said. “I think we have to work hand-in-hand with what these talented people have already done, and we can never be personal about what the project is.”
While she felt the county commission’s decision to take the authority to approve preliminary subdivision plats from the commission and give it to community development was a “huge step in the right direction,” she said the MPC and Islands Planning Commission should have a place in the development approval process.
“The planning commissioners, there’s a job for them there. I would not like to see all of that responsibility taken away from the planning commissioners. We need to be a part of what’s going on in the community. Sometimes we see things that maybe planning and zoning didn’t see, but I don’t think it needs to negate the work that they’ve done,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs, a qualified broker for Sea Palms Coastal Realty, moved to St. Simons Island 35 years ago to work as a real estate sales manager.
“I came here in 1984, and lived on the island for 20 years and then moved to the mainland. I’ve been there 15 years,” Gibbs said.
Wanting to be more active in the community, she took a job as Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County’s first executive director.
“That was my first real introduction to everything that was going on all over the county. We built habitat houses on St. Simons, but most of them were in Brunswick,” Gibbs said. “I feel like Habitat (for Humanity) and my real estate background, and then my desire to just know everything that’s going on is what led me to want to be part of the planning commission. As a realtor, I have been involved in projects that went before the planning commission — primarily on the island side. So I have seen the process, understand the process.”
Throughout her life she’s been a “huge believer in individual owner personal property rights,” which is why she ultimately felt the need to get involved in the planning commission.
“I watched a project here where I can’t tell you how many times this particular developer went back and forth to the county to make sure they got everything right, and that was the (Flash Foods on Frederica Road) ... While I wasn’t thrilled with what they wanted to do with it, they did everything right. To me that was the beginning of the huge ‘we don’t want it’ crowd that showed up,” Gibbs said.
That said, she doesn’t see the MPC as having to deal with the same issued the IPC does.
“I don’t see the turmoil on the Mainland Planning Commission side, but I haven’t ever really had to present anything to the Mainland Planning Commission, so I guess I would say I don’t really know,” Gibbs said.
Looking ahead to her term, Gibbs said she hopes the planning commissions have a part in a planned rewrite of the county’s zoning laws.
“They’re already talking to what they call stakeholders. We as planning commissioners have the opportunity to at least become familiar with the process, not necessarily change what’s happening. The community will have involvement, and I think that’s a really good idea,” Gibbs said. “... I’m not necessarily saying (the zoning ordinance) needs to be changed so much, but it needs to be something the general public can pick up and read and understand.”
She attended her first meeting as a member of the MPC last month, and looks forward to the next one, scheduled for Tuesday, she said.
“I’m so excited I have the opportunity to do this. When (county Commissioner) Wayne Neal was elected, I let him know I wanted to do this. I applied one time, several years back, to be on the Mainland Planning Commission, but I didn’t know the (appointment) process back then,” Gibbs said.