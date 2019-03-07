Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Freshman member of the Mainland Planning Commission and Golden Isles native Missy Neu is looking forward to serving in her new role on the commission.
“I am very much looking forward to the ordnance project. It’s my understanding the planning commissions will have a key part in that project,” Neu said.
The Glynn County Commission set aside $200,000 in this year’s budget to revise the zoning ordinance to better reflect the county’s long-range comprehensive plan. She has a clear view of what she wants to change about the ordinance.
“I want them to be a lot clearer, and a lot easier for the general public to understand. Because there’s been so many revisions over the years, there’s a lot of flipping back and forth between changes,” Neu said.
However, she added that the county should also consider the downsides of any proposed changes.
“When you have changes, you have to look at the unintended consequence of that. I look forward to seeing what the revisions are and seeing what the benefits and consequences of that would be,” Neu said.
At the core of it, she believes residents’ property rights should be protected.
“I have a strong belief that private property rights are a key to property values, which are a key to the success of our community,” Neu said.
An important part of that will be the public comment process required in ordinance changes.
“I do think it’s important that all those surrounding property owners do have rights, and they have expectations based on what the zoning was when they brought the property and they should have a voice in that if someone wants to change it,” Neu said.
A licensed real estate agent since 1990, Neu is currently the vice president of business development for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate.
“I am a native of Glynn County, and I have lived about half my life on St. Simons and half in Brunswick. I move back and forth a lot,” Neu said.
“Our job is to review plans and projects in regards to how they align with the ordinances, and to ensure that it is in line with the ordinances and meets the standards laid out, and to use my knowledge of the surrounding community to make sure we have the best result for the landowner and the community. There shouldn’t be a lot of personal agenda or opinion beyond what those guidelines are.”
As a realtor and a figure in the real estate industry, Neu said she’s been involved in many major ordinance changes over the last 15 years.
“I’ve been very involved in the governmental affairs aspect of the real estate industry on the local, state and national level,” Neu said. “I have a good knowledge of past changes, so I’m looking forward to the ordinance project to align the ordinance with the comprehensive plan.”
Neu also noted that she served on the mainland comprehensive plan steering committee, which met several times in late 2017 and early 2018 to give planning consultants an idea of what mainland residents wanted to see in the plan.
Along with the ordinance revisions, she said she looks forward to learning a lot and wants to be a proactive member of the MPC.
“In the planning commissions in general, I think the membership on the IPC and the MPC are looking forward to getting together, just looking for more opportunities to make the process better. That we’re hoping to be more proactive. Not just reactive, but looking for ways to make the process better for the public and for staff,” Neu said.
“I think this is a really good way for me to serve the community, given my experience and background, and to be a more productive citizen of Glynn County,” Neu said. “I appreciate Commissioner O’Quinn appointing me, and we have a great staff now that helps us make the best decisions we can make.”