A mental illness treatment program that can keep people out of prison and out of hospitals is one worth exploring, which is why Nora Lott Haynes has pursued the idea of Opening Doors to Recovery for nearly 20 years.
Her work, along with the efforts of a team of researchers and doctors from places like Columbia University, produced intriguing results in a study conducted in Coastal Georgia and published in January in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. It could have major impacts on the approach to treating mental illness statewide.
Haynes, a Golden Isles resident and former president of the Georgia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, began working with the GBI and agencies around the state in crisis intervention training in the early 2000s with the goal of equipping law enforcement officers with community based approaches to improve outcomes for encounters with the mentally ill.
“After we trained thousands and thousands of officers, … everyone kept saying, ‘we don’t want to put them in jails and prisons, but we don’t have anywhere to put them,’” Haynes said.
So she and her team tweaked their approach and developed Opening Doors to Recovery, a community navigation and recovery support model to treat people with serious mental illnesses outside of prisons and inpatient hospitals. Haynes wrote a grant and secured $5 million from Bristol Myers Squibb in 2010 to fund a demonstration project to see if the Opening Doors to Recovery model worked.
The funding helped the team identify 100 people being treated at Gateway Behavioral Health Services and to use the new model to treat their mental illness.
Opening Doors to Recovery focuses on four aspects of recovery outside of an institutional setting: adequate treatment, safe and appropriate housing, producing meaningful days, and the use of technology. The program of treatment is carried out by a team that includes a clinician, a family member and a peer who has been successful in their own recovery efforts.
“What can these people do to make their day meaningful? Can they volunteer? Can they work?” Haynes asked, saying that creating meaningful days is an important aspect of the model.
The model worked. Haynes said the demonstration project reduced recidivism by roughly 50%. But they still needed better data to figure out if the model would work on a larger and more random scale.
Michael Compton, a psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, took the study of Opening Doors to Recovery to the next level by leading the randomized control trial for which results were recently published. The trial took 240 subjects from Gateway Behavioral Health Services in Brunswick and Savannah and randomly assigned them to traditional treatment models or to Opening Doors to Recovery, ODR.
He said the ODR model is not drastically different from traditional treatment methods in that it also seeks to help individuals with serious mental illness move toward recovery and stay out of institutional settings. The differences are in the approach to that goal, he said, including the composition of the team, their main focus areas — like helping patients create a meaningful day — and their partnerships with local services.
“In our study, we found that ODR was more successful than traditional case management in several ways, including fewer days hospitalized, a lower likelihood of arrest, better housing satisfaction, and greater recovery,” Compton said.
Haynes said subjects in the trial agreed to waive certain Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, protections so their information could be easily accessible to the various entities involved and create a more collaborative approach. That allowed for the technology aspect of Opening Doors to Recovery to work. Details of the subjects’ conditions, for example, were on file with the Georgia Crime Information Center so that law enforcement could have a clear picture of what and who they were dealing with if they encountered one. This allowed them to contact someone from the team to address the issue if possible rather than arresting them, Haynes said.
And that is the main point, to deescalate, not incarcerate, she said.
The randomized trial produced similar results to the demonstration project, with less likelihood of participants winding up back in a hospital or jail. But there are still questions that remain, Compton said.
“What we cannot determine, however, is which components of ODR — for example, the team’s composition versus their main focus areas — lead to these better outcomes,” he said.
Compton hopes those answers will come when other counties and service providers similar to Gateway begin using ODR as an outpatient treatment option.
“When other counties … learn of our findings, we hope that they will consider figuring out how to implement ODR as another option in the outpatient service array,” Compton said.
That may already be happening. Haynes is leading a project still in its early stages to use the ODR model at a jail in Rockdale County. Already she is learning that dealing with subjects in that setting is not the same as a clinical setting.
“It’s a whole different system getting people out of jail as opposed to out of a hospital,” Haynes said.
The model could also help to address homelessness and provide people the services they need to get off the streets, Haynes said.
She believes the model could be a game changer. She hopes to see ODR teams around the state working to address mental illness without institutionalizing people who just need help. For that to happen, however, there is still a long way to go in the state that ranks dead last in the United States in the number of mental health professionals and support staff.
Haynes said efforts like House Bill 1013, which requires health insurers providing coverage for mental health and substance use disorders to do so at the same degree as the treatment for a physical illness, are a good first step. So are efforts to expand state grant programs to provide for more assisted outpatient treatment options.
In addition to legislative measures, next steps will be building out the workforce to make expanding ODR a reality, Haynes said. That will be a focus in the coming years for the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, for which Haynes serves on the involuntary outpatient committee, she said.
“We just don’t let them fail,” Haynes said of Opening Doors to Recovery. “We do everything we can to keep them from falling into the deep end, which is incarceration and hospitalization.”