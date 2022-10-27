New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.
The map was created after an evaluation by the Georgia Department of Transportation, a review of county ordinances and posted speed limits.
Color coded roads in red have posted speed limits of 45 mph and include much of Sea Island Road and a portion of Frederica Road.
Roads color coded yellow have a 35 mph speed limit, including a portion of Demere Road coming onto the island to Frederica Road, Kings Way Road and a portion of Frederica Road starting just south of Demere Road and extending to the north end of the island.
The stretch of Demere Road between Frederica Road and Ocean Boulevard, East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard are color coded green, meaning both low-speed and personal-transportation vehicles can be legally operated.
A low-speed vehicle, or LSV, is one with a top speed between 20 and 25 mph on a paved level surface. Operators must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license and the carts cannot be operated on sidewalks or bike paths at any time.
A personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, is a vehicle with a maximum ground level speed of less than 20 mph weighing less than 1,375 pounds empty and capable of transporting no more than eight people. PTVs are required to be registered once every five years or when ownership is transferred. The registration fee is $15.
PTVs require each occupant to wear a seat belt and children under 8 years old must be restrained in a properly installed child passenger restraint system. Children may be restrained by a seat belt if they weigh at least 40 pounds or are taller than four feet, nine inches.