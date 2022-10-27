New map clarifies roads for golf carts

SSIRoadsMPH10212022_Amended_24X36 map as of 1021.jpg
Glynn County released a map to show where golf carts can be driven on St. Simons Island.

 Provided graphic

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.

The map was created after an evaluation by the Georgia Department of Transportation, a review of county ordinances and posted speed limits.

