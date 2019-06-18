The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort has announced the retirement of longtime general manager Michael Johnson.
Johnson, who held the position the past 18 years, also served on the board of directors of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau and as a volunteer for numerous nonprofit entities.
“Michael is an outstanding leader, hotelier, community volunteer and in a word, person,” said Gaines Sturdivant, president of MMI Hospitality Group.
His leadership and ability to inspire others were Johnson’s strengths, Sturdivant said.
“He believes in people like no one I have ever known, and this is evident from the response of those he worked with both at MMI and within the community,” he said. “We truly treasure all that he has given and taught us over his 18 years with us.”
Johnson will be replaced by Bart Johnson, who has worked the past 26 years with MMI Hotel Group at properties across the Southeast with experience specifically in full-service and independent hotels. He is not related to Michael Johnson.
“We know that King and Prince will welcome the energy and engagement that Bart is known for,” said Micajah Sturdivant, president of MMI Hotel Group, in a statement. “Our on-property team is excited about the experience they will created for travelers and the community alike with Bart Johnson as resort general manager.”