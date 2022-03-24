A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday officially opened the newest residential development in downtown Brunswick.
The ceremony for Liberty Lofts attracted more than 100 people to check out the three-year conversion of an old Ford dealership building into an upscale 10-unit complex featuring four studio lofts, five one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom unit.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin was among those who attended the ceremony and tour of the new apartments.
“I’ve been immersed in downtown Brunswick for years,” she said. “This is what we’ve needed.”
Liberty Lofts is part of an ongoing effort by the business community to convert the upper floors of old commercial buildings into residential lofts, apartments and condos. The plan, fashioned after one in Macon, is to increase the number of living units downtown as a way to encourage new businesses to open.
Martin said she is confident downtown Brunswick will continue to add more living space and attract more businesses as a result.
Courtney Prince, the building’s owner, said she and her father, Stephen Prince, moved to Brunswick more than three years ago with the intent of opening an art gallery downtown. They saw the vacant Ford dealership called Liberty Building and decided to buy it with no plans at the time.
A study supported the city’s efforts to add more residents downtown, which she said spurred plans to convert the second floor of the 24,000-square-foot building into living space.
The bottom floor’s plans are still being developed, but Prince said there will likely be a coffee shop at the front of the building and perhaps a bar at the rear. It’s possible much of the first floor will also be converted into more living space, she said.
After the ceremony, people toured the units on the upper floor and were impressed by the layout and design which includes a washer and dryer, gas stove, walk-in closets, a kitchen island, lots of cabinet space and tall ceilings.
Prince said the building should have its occupancy permits by April 1.
“It’s been great,” she said. “Everyone is excited.”