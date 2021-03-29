Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law last week a new elections law that local officials say will affect residents in a number of ways.
“I think the biggest change is going to be in the issuing and handling of absentee ballots by mail,” said board Chairwoman Patricia Gibson, a Democrat appointee to the board by the local political party.
The state Democratic Party and Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly are opposed to the Republican-created changes.
“As I understand, the application will be different, which means we have to be sure we get rid of the old applications,” Gibson said.
The first chance to apply for an absentee ballot was moved forward from 180 days before an election to 78 days and the final day to apply was moved from the Friday before election day to 11 days before.
Applying for an absentee ballot will now require a voter to provide their driver’s license number or a copy of their state-issued ID card, which can be secured free of charge at the Glynn County Board of Elections’ office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The new law also removes the need to verify an absentee ballot’s authenticity by comparing signatures. Election workers can use the ID number or copy instead.
“Right now, it appears that our office’s handling (of absentee ballots) would actually be a little bit quicker, for want of a better word, because we won’t have to do the signature verification,” Gibson said.
One of the restrictions that is not likely to go over well with the community is a change in how applications can be delivered.
While voters may be able to request absentee ballot applications online, gone are the days of voter advocacy groups delivering applications to others. While the board is still waiting on the official word from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Gibson said it appears residents may also be prohibited from picking up an application to take to friends or family.
“My understanding is we will not be allowed to do that,” Gibson said. “And it limits who can turn in a request for ballot by mail.”
Her main concern is that it would most impact seniors who may not know how to use modern computers and may also have a hard time leaving their home.
She also lamented the loss of outdoor drop boxes.
“Those because very, very popular last year ... They could take their ballot by and put it in the drop box at their convenience,” Gibson said.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger used powers given to him by Gov. Brian Kemp during the COVID-19 public health state of emergency to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes to give voters more options other than going to the polls and potentially spreading the disease. The new law introduced drop boxes into the state code but restricts their placement to indoor locations owned by the government.
“It won’t be as convenient for people who chose to do it after-hours,” Gibson said. “That’s where I think we’re going to hear from voters.”
Most concerning for her personally is the law empowering the State Election Board to appoint someone to assume control of a local board of elections from the supervisor.
“That’s very frightening to me, to think they could come in and take over a local office and, in effect, tell them how to do everything,” Gibson said.
She believed election officials all over the state were going above and beyond in the most recent election cycle, referencing the outcome of recounts and audits after the 2020 general election which returned results very similar to the original count and revealed no evidence of fraud or mismanagement.
“I can just see all kinds of challenges and concerns with the state taking over,” Gibson said.
It’s hard to say in concrete terms what the new law means until the board receives official instruction from the Secretary of State’s office, and it’s likely the law will have to weather legal storms.
“There may be some lawsuits, there may be some challenges. We have time on our side right now to let that run its course,” Gibson said.
The new law also requires early voting polls to open on two Saturdays with the option to open on one Sunday during the three-week early voting period before an election. While this will mean Glynn County voters will have one more day to vote early, it is a restriction on some larger counties.
Some of the regulations won’t affect Glynn County at all. Before forming an opinion, Assistant Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden asked all citizens to read the text of the new law, signed as Senate Bill 202, for themselves. It can be found at legis.ga.gov/legislation/59827.
“There’s little things throughout it that will affect all of us, and I would encourage anyone to, rather than taking one line from the news, to read it themselves,” Redden said.
Once the local board has the final word from Raffensperger’s office, Redden said election officials will embark on a public information campaign to make sure voters are aware of the changes.