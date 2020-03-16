On Sunday, a new king was crowned at the Georgia Tribute Festival, formerly the Georgia Elvis Festival. The winner was Alex Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The top prize allows him to represent Georgia in the Images of the King World Championship event in Memphis. In addition to that honor, Mitchell also won Sunday morning’s gospel contest as well as the coveted People’s Choice award.
Last year, he nabbed the same “fan favorite” title, stacking up the most votes from the audience. He’s also taken to the stage several times in the competition, which began eight years ago.
This year’s event, held at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick, was certainly different than in previous years. It was one of the very few events not canceled or postponed in light of the global coronavirus pandemic. Across the nation, sporting events, concerts and other large-scale gatherings were quelled in hopes of stopping the spread of the disease.
But the spirits of the festival-goers remained high throughout the four days of performances and competition. Teri Futreal, public relations manager for the festival, said they had no cancellations and were following protocol to keep attendees safe. Hand sanitizer stations had been placed around the Ritz Theatre. The performers, known as Elvis Tribute Artists (ETAs), also opted to forgo their practice of distributing scarves to the crowd and tried to keep physical interactions to a minimum.
Outside of the competition and headline events, the public participation in this year’s festival seemed a bit scaled back. At the Elvis in Old Town event, taking place in the parks around the downtown district Friday and Saturday, there seemed to be fewer spectators than in years past.
For Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway downtown, the size of the crowd didn’t dampen the spirits of the patrons.
“The crowd was smaller but just as enthusiastic from our perspective. Lots of the ETA’s dropped in for a visit, as did their fans,” she said.
“The free events in the park were happily attended. We even saw some very good junior tribute artists who will no doubt keep Elvis alive for years to come.”