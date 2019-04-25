The judge who wrote a letter that resulted in last month’s suspension of McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebbeca McFerrin has been assigned to conduct a jury trial on whether she is to be permanently removed.
A computer named Robert Russell, chief Superior Court judge of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit and long-time McIntosh County resident, to preside over the trial for which no date has been set. Russell, along with McIntosh County State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin wrote a letter to then Gov. Nathan Deal last fall asking for an investigation of McFerrin’s conduct in office.
The possibility of Russell conducting the case is remote, however, because of his conflicts of interest, and the same may be true for all the judges in the circuit.
Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden said he does not know when the removal petition he filed March 17 will go before a jury as the law requires. Thus far, he has found no road map to follow in trying the case.
“If it was ever used,’’ Durden said of a removal action, “it was rare...I have never seen this nor did I ever hope to have seen this.”
Rare to the point Durden hasn’t found a prior case.
“I agree with that,’’ said Luke Moses, the Hinesville lawyer representing McFerrin. “I do think it’s fairly unprecedented.”
Although Russell and Bolin’s letter went to Deal, it fell to Gov. Brian Kemp to act on the judges’ complaint. Soon after he assumed office in January, Kemp appointed a panel composed of the state attorney general and two clerks of court to investigate McFerrin’s office.
The two judges had asserted that McFerrin had failed to enter the cases of jailed inmates into the court records in a timely fashion. As a result, those defendants sat in jail without the benefit of bail hearings and one, Shannon Daras, needed to see her physician because of an illness and persistent pain. The panel issued an investigative report verifying that portion of the complaint along with a lot of other shortcomings in the office.
Not only did McFerrin not move forward on Daras’ case at a normal pace, she instructed a deputy clerk to place Daras’ case file on the “bottom of the stack” for processing, the panel wrote in its report. That instruction was given because a member of Daras’ family repeatedly called the clerk’s office, the report said.
The report also said that in 2017, McFerrin deleted a Georgia State Patrol citation charging her husband, James Glenn McFerrin, with driving 101 mph. When confronted with deleting her husband’s speeding ticket, McFerrin asserted, “I had the right to do what I did.”
Under Georgia law, prosecutors can decide not to go forward with cases for lack of evidence or other reasons, but only judges can dismiss charges once they are made.
In his petition, Durden said McFerrin’s handling of her husband’s traffic case could be indictable as a violation of her oath of office.
The panel also said McFerrin presided over a chaotic jury selection process, sometimes excused so many jurors there were too few left to select a jury for trial and with failing to record some court proceedings and documents. The report said some documents are missing as are records of entire court proceedings.
As a result of the panel’s findings, Kemp issued an executive order March 25 ordering McFerrin’s suspension and instructing Durden to consider filing a petition to have her removed.
Durden agreed that McFerrin faces a lot of allegations, but said the main ones are the handling of Daras’ case and the deletion of her husband’s ticket.
As for problems with the jury selection process, Durden said it effected both criminal and civil proceedings.
Moses agreed that the report made a number of allegations against McFerrin, but he said she will have her own story to tell.
“Mrs. McFerrin has a case to present,’’ Moses said. “I think a jury of her peers in McIntosh County will exonerate her.”
McFerrin had years of experience in the clerk’s office first as a deputy clerk for Saundra “Bootie” Goodrich.
As chief deputy, she took over the office when Goodrich retired prior to the 2016 election for the office, which McFerrin won.
In the letter to Deal, Russell and Bolin said judges had sought to counsel McFerrin on proper procedures in her office, but she declined to take their advice.
“There were attempts made to get her mentoring or help,’’ Durden said. “That was never followed up with.”
While she was under investigation, McFerrin told The Brunswick News she was undergoing continuing training and making corrections in the way her office was operating.