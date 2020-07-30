Jekyll Island’s entry gate was outfitted this summer with new payment machines and a few new protocols that aim to improve the efficiency of entrance onto the island and to better track vehicle numbers on Jekyll.
Jekyll Island Authority set up a test lane with one of the new payment machines in early May, before implementing the new system in all lanes. The trial period allowed for testing of quality assurance, to ensure the machine worked properly and synced with the license plate recognition technology and the gate arm. The other machines were installed, and the new entry system was fully operational by early June.
The machines’ touch screens and visual displays aim to make trips onto Jekyll more efficient and convenient, said Alexa Orndoff, director of marketing and communications for JIA.
A report completed in 2018, called the Jekyll Island Carrying Capacity & Infrastructure Assessment, provided guidance on the number of people, vehicles and development that the island can accommodate while still maintaining its unique character.
Using that report, JIA determined that the entry gate is the primary source of information on visitor capacity.
“With a growing number of visitors moving to and visiting Glynn County, it was imperative to have a system that can better measure visitation — where people are coming from, how long they are staying, among other information — to assist us with managing the island’s resources,” Orndoff said.
Ventek International, the company that developed the software, was awarded the project through an RFP process nearly two years ago.
The company is headquartered in California and has developed similar software for mass-transit systems in major cities, as well as automated fee machines for national parks and venues including the Grand Canyon and Red Rocks.
Along with the new machines, the island’s entry gate protocols also now feature a few other changes.
There is no longer an individual weekly pass. Instead, visitors pay the daily entrance fee based on the number of days they are visiting the island. The daily entrance fee is valid until midnight of the final night purchased.
Another upgrade with the new system is that visitors can pay the daily entrance fee, or purchase an annual pass, online in advance of their visit to the island. The new system will have their license plate registered in advance and will scan automatically upon arrival, which is meant to speed up entrance times.
“Additionally, with the new system technology, advisory messages can now be displayed, allowing for rotating prompts to match traffic flows,” Orndoff said. “For instance, credit cards process faster than cash and display screens can designate a ‘credit card only lane’ during peak traffic hours, which provides an added convenience for those paying by card.”
The entry gate has been equipped with a new security system to capture information from multiple camera placements around the entry gate. In conjunction with the license plate recognition software, the system provides 24-hour security monitoring.
An annual pass lane is also now part of routine daily operations.
“This is an important part of our goal to move all vehicles through the gate as quickly as possible,” Orndoff said. “In reaching this goal, and in order to prevent a bottleneck where the causeway transitions from one lane to three, the annual pass lane will not be activated when the gate experiences a high volume of vehicles entering. Summer weekends, particularly from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., we see the largest influx of visitors coming on to the island, and so we want to get everyone through the entry gate quickly during these times.”