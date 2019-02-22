Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
When it comes to making decisions relating to other people’s property, freshman Islands Planning Commission member Samantha DiPolito believes “thoughtful, careful consideration” is key.
“We know growth is inevitable and it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but I believe in responsible growth to the extent we can accomplish that while also adequately protecting individual property rights ... I realize that can be a tough balance to strike,” DiPolito said.
The IPC’s job is to filter those two tasks through the lens of the county’s ordinances, she said.
“Its role is to review and analyze the applications, hear the public and thoughtfully look at the application and, at the end of the day, apply the law. I look forward to doing that, providing careful and attentive consideration to what’s being presented,” DiPolito said.
Finding that balance between encouraging responsible growth and development, and protecting privacy rights is one of the more challenging things the IPC has to deal with DiPolito said. It’s something her background will help her with, she added.
“I started off as a litigation attorney, and my practice has transitioned into a real estate aspect, so I’ve always had an interest in property rights,” DiPolito said.
Going into her first year on the commission, she said she’s looking forward to offering input into an ordinance rewriting project the Glynn County Commission is undertaking.
“First and foremost in my mind is the rewrite. And I hope that we are going to be able to play a meaningful part in that,” DiPolito said.
Her background will really come into play in the rewrite, she said.
“I almost hate to say ‘rewrite of the ordinances,’ because I somewhat view it as more amendment and revision, but I think my legal background will be beneficial in that. I’m used to analyzing contracts and statutes and I realize that words have meanings, and you really have to think through is it ‘shall’ or ‘may.’
“This point in time we’re presented with a unique opportunity to, with the evaluation of the ordinances, the potential revisions and amendments, I think we’ve got a unique opportunity to possibly clarify those, the ordinances, and improve to the extent you can without taking away people’s property rights, Dipolito said.”
In the day-to-day, DiPolito plans to make an effort to visit the site of every application that comes before the IPC.
“To the extent I can, I want for each item that comes before us to — without trespassing, obviously — visit the property sites, I think that’s important,” DiPolito said. “I think it can be really beneficial. A lot of these places all of us ride by every day, or at least once a week, but to actually be able to walk the property and see what the property owner is dealing with, I think that could be beneficial for the group as a whole.”
It helped with an application presented at her first meeting as a commissioner — a site plan application for two duplex buildings at the corner of Seventh Street and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island — for a property that she’d seen many times before.
“I felt like I was very familiar with this duplex lot that we just voted to approve because I’ve walked by it and rode my bike by it a million times, but I had never realized how many trees were on those lots. So I think site visits could be very beneficial.
As long as it is within the bounds of the public comment policy the IPC already has in place, DiPolito said she’s very supportive of the public’s right to be heard.
“I think it’s important for the community to be heard within the bounds of ‘not being repetitive’ and ‘no personal attacks,’ but I think everyone deserves and has a right to be heard,” DiPolito said.
In that vein, DiPolito said she’d like to explore a compromise between the current preliminary subdivision plat approval process and the old process, under which the IPC gave approval and the public had an opportunity to comment.
The county commission took away the authority of the IPC and Mainland Planning Commission to rule on preliminary plats in 2018.
“I know there’s a lot of issues over the preliminary plat approval coming in front of the Islands Planning Commission, and I’m told that Glynn County was the only place in the state still letting a planning commission look at preliminary plats, but I haven’t verified that. I see both sides of that, and I wonder if there can be some compromise where the planning commissions still have some involvement,” DiPolito said.
Tuesday was her first meeting as a member of the commission, and she said she’s looking forward to serving on it for the next four years.
“I’m honored to be one of the new members on the IPC, I look forward to working with the other members and most importantly I look forward to serving our community,” DiPolito said.