New indictments issued in federal court

Several people Thursday found themselves on the wrong end of indictments issued in Brunswick by a federal district court grand jury, including several for alleged illegal acts committed at the federal prison in Jesup.

Dennis Ogburn is accused of taking a cup on Aug. 26, filling it with oatmeal and shaving cream, heating it to a boiling temperature and throwing the mixture at fellow inmate Kelvin Smith. As a result of the assault, Smith suffered second-degree burns to the face and eyes. Ogburn, who is serving time for a 2007 conviction in the federal district court in Davenport, Iowa, for conspiracy to distribute crack, is accused of two counts of assault within a special maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and three years’ supervised release.

Mercy Martinez — listed as also being known as Margie Izquierdo — allegedly took an amount of synthetic marijuana known as 5F-ADB into the Jesup prison in March and gave it to inmate Julio Lopez. The Drug Enforcement Administration classified 5F-ADB as a Schedule I controlled substance as of late December 2016.

Lopez is serving a sentence stemming from a 2015 conviction in Miami, Fla., for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Martinez is charged with providing contraband in prison, which has maximum penalties of five years in prison and three years’ supervised release. Lopez is charged with possession of contraband in prison, which also has maximum penalties of five years in prison and three years’ supervised release.

The grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Marquise Little, in which he’s accused of using the internet and a mobile phone to coerce who he allegedly believed was a 14-year-old girl into sexual activity. He was one of several Camden County men arrested in a sting in March.

The charge, attempted coercion and enticement, has minimum penalties of 10 years in prison and five years’ supervised release.

Two men — Miguel Gilando-Ortega and Samuel Lara-Garcia — are accused of being in the country illegally after previously being deported. These cases, upon conviction, usually result in little to no prison time ahead of subsequent deportation.

And in the Charles Walrath case, who was accused of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office decided to dismiss the indictment against him Thursday, which the court ordered Friday. This comes after Walrath signed off on a plea agreement Dec. 18.

