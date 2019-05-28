A Glynn County grand jury issued a new set of indictments Wednesday, including accusing one man of nine criminal counts, including murder.
In April 2017, four men allegedly participated in an altercation in the 100 block of Simon Drive that left one of them, Daniel Lee Gilliam, 30, dead. Police reports at the time stated a neighbor called 911 and said they saw someone shoot Gilliam. Officers later arrived to find the the man in the front yard to the property, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Don Earl Johnson Jr. was already serving time in state prison, for failure to register as a sex offender, when he was charged in connection to Gilliam’s homicide.
According to the indictment, Johnson shot and killed Gilliam with a .22-caliber pistol while in the process of committing armed robbery. Johnson stands accused of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Colin Tyree Hippard was indicted for virtually the same alleged offenses a grand jury indicted him on in February. He’s charged with two counts each of rape, statutory rape and child molestation for alleged acts committed against a girl younger than 16 years old, between January and September 2018, at a residence in the 200 block of King Cotton Road.
Deandra Lawshawn Fairley faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of aggravated assault anwd two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
According to the indictment, Fairly used a handgun Feb. 5, 2018, to take a wallet and a mobile phone off a man. He allegedly pointed the gun at both the first man and a second man and shot at one of them.
Marion Nicole Steele is charged with one count of sexual battery against a child under 16 for allegedly having intimate contact with a boy on Nov. 23, 2018.