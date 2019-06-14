New I-95 overpass opens

KINGSLAND — The altitude just got a little higher for vehicles traveling on the Interstate 95 overpass at Exit 6 in Kingsland.
A new, taller and wider overpass opened at the interchange earlier this month, and the Georgia Department of Transportation is now in the process of dismantling the old overpass.
The new overpass was built taller than the original span over the interstate to accommodate oversized cargo that is coming from ports in the region.
Jill Nagel, a DOT spokeswoman, said all the bridges over the interstate will eventually be replaced by taller ones to accommodate larger loads.
“When we widened Interstate 95, we had to replace the bridges,” she said. “Most overpasses will be replaced.”
The new bridges are also wider, with shoulders six to eight feet for added safety, she said.
The demolition project includes heavy equipment, such as cranes, backhoes and trucks to tear down the old bridge. The challenge is dismantling the bridge without having sections of steel and concrete damage the pavement below.
“They will remove it piece by piece,” Nagel said.
The work forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes, diverting traffic around the interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Most of the work should have been completed last night, but it’s possible work crews will have to return to the site on June 17 to finish the project.
The new bridge is part of a larger road widening project in Camden County. Colerain Road is being widened as part of a hurricane evacuation route that will stretch more than 20 miles from Kingsland to Folkston.