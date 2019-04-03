The conference committee report on Senate Bill 72 landed in the state House of Representatives shortly after 11 p.m., where legislators, with a bit of a false start, attempted to move it quickly through the Capitol before the witching hour of midnight.
State Rep. Trey Rhodes, R-Greensboro, presented the bill. He was on the conference committee along with Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, and House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington. Over in the Senate, state Sens. Tyler Harper (R-Ocilla), Bill Heath (R-Bremen) and Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) were appointed.
Rhodes, in presenting the bill to the House, said it was essentially the same state Department of Natural Resources hunting regulation reform package the chamber voted out a couple weeks ago.
“Just two minor changes are before you — you can hunt with airguns on private property in places where you had permission, and now they’ve made it where you can hunt with airguns anywhere, and has a sunset of July 1, 2020, so we’ll revisit that next year,” Rhodes said. “And, the shoal bass was taken out of this as the official state of Georgia riverine fish.”
The fish news brought down a chorus of boos in the chamber, and House Speaker David Ralston asked Rhodes what it was all about.
“Senate took the shoal bass out,” Rhodes said.
Ralston replied, “If you had told me that, I wouldn’t have called it.”
The bill immediately went over to the Senate, where Harper spoke with quickness.
“The only changes from the as-passed-the-Senate version and the version that is laying on your desk in the conference committee report are the changes found on line 64 to 67, that takes out of the code in regard to having a plug in your shotgun, and the only animal you had to have a plug in your shotgun for under DNR code was squirrels, so it takes that out,” Harper said. “It also takes silencers and suppressors back to where they are under current law.”
The Senate gave approval with a 48-5 vote, and the bill goes to the governor’s desk.
Earlier in the day, the House voted to agree to the Senate substitute to H.B. 382, which provides language enabling DNR to administer the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act. That legislation also moves on to the governor.