College of Coastal Georgia stands to benefit from the conservation of around 4,000 acres of marshland in north Glynn County, but the question remains about how to use it.
“We’re not exactly sure yet,” said CCGA Provost Johnny Evans, meeting other members of the university’s leadership, property owner Fred Barber and New Hope Studio. “This is actually our first opportunity to be out here.”
Colleen Knight, chair of the university’s Department of Natural Sciences, said the college is excited about the possibilities for students.
It’s got great potential for study and research of coastal habitats due to the remote location and convenient access, Evans said.
Barber said the land’s use as an outdoor filming location means leaving it in pristine condition is a selling point to filming studios aside from some maintenance work on an old plantation house and the grounds, including clearing underbrush, downed tree limbs and trash left behind by former residents.
A mobile home park once located closer to the middle of the parcel was moved to the outer edges. Barber is providing new trailers and moving services as needed.
Now, a manicured green lawn stretches from the tree line off U.S. 17 to the marsh with several hundred mature live oaks providing shade to most of it. The upland part accounts for around 100 acres, however, with the rest of the roughly 4,000 acres being comprised of marsh and waterways slated for conservation, Barber said.
The exact terms under which the land will be preserved are still under consideration by the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said.
A determined developer could get 350-plus residential units out of the upland portion of the property, Barber said, as shown on a plan that was drawn up before he bought the land.
The property has a long history, he said. Reproduced documents showing property and waterway rights of a large swatch land, including the present day New Hope property, being deeded by the king to Gen. James Oglethorpe hang on the wall of an old plantation house, which Barber hopes to restore.
Michelle Sligh, executive director of New Hope Studios, said two productions have made use of the property, “Desecrated Ones” and “Dooba Dooba,” both of which are in the horror genre and are still in production.
“It’s frustrating because I can’t say,, but there’s a lot of companies who want to use this area as a filming location,” Barber said.
Getting production companies to look at the Golden Isles as a filming location means a lot of lobbying in Atlanta and Los Angeles, Sligh said.