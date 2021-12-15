An amendment to the building heights ordinance on St. Simons Island was approved Tuesday by the Islands Planning Commission.
The amendment was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Michael Torras casting the dissenting vote. Two commissioners, chairman Joel Willis, and Samantha DiPolito, were not at the meeting.
The recommendation, which has to be approved by county commissioners, caps the building height to 35 feet on both sides of Ocean Boulevard between Mallery Street and East Beach Causeway.
Another provision allows 45-foot structures to be repaired at their original height if they are damaged by fire, flood or an act of God, under the condition the repairs are done within two years.
County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses all of St. Simons Island, thanked the board for their work in revising the ordinance.
“We have to start looking at development in a different way on St. Simons Island,” he said. “This is a great first step of collaboration.”
After the meeting, Torras explained his dissenting vote. He called the decision a “knee-jerk decision” and said the ordinance recommendation takes away 25 percent of the size of a building.
“There are better ways to not further impact on St. Simons Island,” he said. “There are one-, five- and 10-acres for sale. I should be able to build a 45-foot house on it.”
He said the vote was premature because the county is paying a consultant to rewrite its zoning ordinances, and the report is due in January or February.
“We’re not using any of that information for this decision,” he said.
Commissioners were also asked to consider changes to the county’s beach and dune protection ordinance, with the intent of matching the local ordinance with the state’s shore protection act.
A public hearing was held in September, but enough revisions were made that board members unanimously voted to hold another public hearing on Feb. 15 before making a recommendation to county commissioners.