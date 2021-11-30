A replacement has been named to succeed Michael Scherneck as president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Scott Raynes, who has served as president of Baptist Hospitals Inc. and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare Corp. in Pensacola, Fla., will replace Scherneck in January.
Scherneck will retire after 18 years with the health system, serving as president and CEO the past five years.
“Working closely with Gallagher Executive Search and Leadership Advisors, we conducted a national search and reviewed more than 90 candidates for the CEO position,” said Kay Hampton, chair, Southeast Georgia Health System, Inc. “We were extremely pleased and impressed with the quality of the applicants interested in leading our organization.
“Scott possesses a wealth of hospital experience, from strategic planning and operational oversight to patient-focused care and employee satisfaction. The board members, medical staff and leadership team participating in the selection process concluded that Scott is the best qualified candidate for our health system, team members and community.”
Prior to his position at Baptist, Raynes served as president and CEO at NorthCrest Medical Center/NorthCrest Health System in Springfield, Tenn., and as president and CEO at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, W.Va.
He is a past president of the Tennessee Hospital Association and a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He has served on many local boards of directors and held volunteer roles in communities where he has lived.
Raynes is eager to assume the health system’s top job.
“Southeast Georgia Health System is an excellent organization that is positioned to meet the growing health care needs of the community,” Reynes said. “I am honored to be selected to lead the health system and look forward to working with the excellent medical staff and team members to build on its long-standing legacy.”