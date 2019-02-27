It’s been nearly 15 years since Georgia’s had a viable hate crimes law — the state Supreme Court unanimously overturned the previous statute, calling it overly vague. Tuesday morning, the state House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee advanced House Bill 426, which is to insert specifics into the law and bring it up to constitutional muster.
“Georgia’s hate crimes statute was found to be unconstitutional by the Georgia Supreme Court in 2004,” said committee Chairman Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, the lead sponsor of the bill. “That was in the Botts case, and the issue was the individual targeted was not identified — the individuals targeted were not identified in the statute and therefore, there was effectively a vagueness issue with the existing statute and it was found to be unconstitutional. This seeks to address that, with revised provisions here that also mirror existing statute in many of the 45 other states and the federal government that have similar statutes.”
In the case in question, Angela Pisciotta and Christopher Botts, a white couple, were charged with assaulting Che and Idris Golden, two black men, in 2002, and using racial slurs while doing it. After pleading guilty, they received sentences of six years in prison, with a two-year enhancement for violating the hate crimes law. However, the law only specified that the object of the offense was targeted because of “bias or prejudice.” The state Supreme Court ruled virtually anything could fall under that banner.
State Supreme Court Justice Carol Hunstein wrote that, “A rabid sports fan convicted of uttering terroristic threats to a victim selected for wearing a competing team’s baseball cap; a campaign worker convicted of trespassing for defacing a political opponent’s yard signs; a performance car fanatic convicted of stealing a Ferrari — any ‘bias or prejudice’ … no matter how obscure, whimsical or unrelated to the victim” could fall under the law.
This bill specifies acts regarding the perpetrator’s belief or perception — whether or not that belief or perception is correct — about the victim or victims’ race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, reiterated issues he had with the bill that he raised Monday in subcommittee.
“I had shared, or at least introduced the idea yesterday of a concern around these enumerated classes, and I understand we’re sort of weighing out, in the broadness of this, how we could not be void for vagueness, yet accomplish something, and I think my concern is the impetus for this was the idea that these actions don’t stand by themselves,” Setzler said. “These actions — the reason we would want to put a hate crimes structure in our law is that there’s this sort of calculated fear effect that’s broad-classed across a class of people. That really is why we’re doing this — is that fair to say?”
Efstration said that was one reason, but not the explicit reason provided in this bill.
“But I think that is a type of danger, or harm, that exists, and this bill is a step in the right direction to address that,” Efstration said.
Setzler went on to question why familial relationships aren’t a protected class, because, he said, there could be violence taken out against a person’s family because of, for instance, criminal actions that person’s committed or not committed that’s angered another person similarly involved in criminal activity, or some other reason in which there may be retribution against someone’s family. He also raised the example of an employee who’s fired and decides to take out their frustrations on their boss’ family.
“As I testified yesterday, this bill is really confined to the victim, and its applicability to the victim or group of victims who are directly targeted in the criminal offense, as I read the language,” Efstration said. “While I understand your question to be if there is a broader policy objective … then your language may not fit that broader policy objective. What I’m saying is, what you’re requesting is maybe different from what this bill does — you saying that an additional class may be necessary for a different type of bill is more broad than what 426 really does in its application.”
Looking at the bill from another angle, Setzler said the legislation essentially codifies thought-crime.
“I think we do well to not punish thought — once the threshold of malice aforethought has been crossed, the specific motivation of that, that leads to a heinous act, should be punished for the act itself,” Setzler said. “I don’t know that we should then step back on the other side of what is the source and the flavor of the malice aforethought, and that should be punished more severely because of the nature of the thought. I think that’s in essence what we’re doing here.”
The rest of the committee saw the issue in a different manner, and voted for passage, with Setzler as the only no vote. The bill now moves on to the House Rules Committee.