New Harbor Freight Tools store opens

KINGSLAND — The new Harbor Freight Tools store in Kingsland celebrated its grand opening less than two weeks ago, and it’s already seeing strong customer turnout.
Craig Hoffman, director of communications for the company, said an old Kmart store in Kingsland was selected as the location for the newest Harbor Freight Tools store because of the high volume of traffic in the area and the close proximity to other high-volume stores and Interstate 95.
The company often buys closed big-box stores for new locations, such as the new store in Kingsland, if they have the correct footprint.
“We’ve been looking at Kingsland for a while,” Hoffman said. “Camden County is a good market for us.”
One of the reasons the company continues to grow is its wide selection of quality tools at the store. Hoffman said all tools sold at the store have a lifetime warranty and an easy return policy for all merchandise.
“We go directly to the factories and have the tools made for us,” he said.
The new store, located at 1601 Ga. 40, will create 25 to 30 new jobs. The store is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Besides more than 7,000 tools, the store also carries automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Kingsland and all of Camden County,” said Kelly Wilson, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”