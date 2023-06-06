The new Glynn County police chief must complete his Georgia police certification before getting the additional $15,000 annually that will come with the job.
Scott Ebner was approved by the Glynn County Commission last week to take on the role of chief in addition to his duties as Glynn County’s public safety director. The new responsibilities will lift his salary from the $130,000 he was earning since being hired in March as public safety director to $145,000 annually, according to Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen.
A $45 per month phone stipend and $400 per month vehicle stipend also remain in his contract. He also may choose a county vehicle.
But first, Ebner must complete a program for experienced law enforcement officers through the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, or POST, that will officially certify him to be a cop in Georgia. He can then be sworn in and earn his pay raise, Baasen said.
The program through POST includes a 16-hour online course on traffic law, use-of-force training and firearms qualifications. Georgia POST officials have said the program can be completed in a matter of a few days once it is scheduled.
Ebner qualifies for the shortened certification program because of his past law enforcement experience, which includes roughly three decades with the New Jersey State Police and the Cape Coral, Florida, Police Department.
Ebner said recently he was scheduling the program for this month.
Combining the public safety director and police chief’s job will save the county approximately $110,000 by not having to pay two separate salaries, Baasen said.
County Manager Bill Fallon said Ebner’s experience and abilities make him uniquely suited to serve in both positions.
“As I have mentioned in the past, not everyone could perform both jobs. I believe Scott Ebner can,” Fallon said.
“His background, experience, and leadership capabilities will benefit Glynn County in both positions. His primary focus will be as police chief, but he will also be able to assist me in administrative oversight of the Glynn County Fire Department, Emergency Management Agency and Animal Services.”
Ebner emerged as the lone finalist for the chief’s job after a roughly five-month search that netted 35 candidates. He was one of the original 35 but took the role of public safety director, which pulled his name from the pool for chief.
Ebner again became a candidate after others were eliminated from contention and was approved for the position Thursday by a 5-2 vote of the commission.