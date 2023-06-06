The new Glynn County police chief must complete his Georgia police certification before getting the additional $15,000 annually that will come with the job.

Scott Ebner was approved by the Glynn County Commission last week to take on the role of chief in addition to his duties as Glynn County’s public safety director. The new responsibilities will lift his salary from the $130,000 he was earning since being hired in March as public safety director to $145,000 annually, according to Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen.

