The casting skills of politicians and county employees notwithstanding, the new lakeside fishing platform at Blythe Island Regional Park got off to a good start with an opening dedication Thursday.

At least no one managed to hook a bystander during the ceremonial First Cast ceremony. It promises the start of lots of actual fishing fun for all ages from the spacious platform at the county park on Blythe Island.

