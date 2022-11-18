The casting skills of politicians and county employees notwithstanding, the new lakeside fishing platform at Blythe Island Regional Park got off to a good start with an opening dedication Thursday.
At least no one managed to hook a bystander during the ceremonial First Cast ceremony. It promises the start of lots of actual fishing fun for all ages from the spacious platform at the county park on Blythe Island.
“I’d like to encourage you all to make use of this facility and to tell everyone you know about it,” Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal told the 50 or so who gathered for the ceremony. “It’s going to be enjoyable for everyone for years and years to come. It started first as a dream and now it’s a reality.”
The $119,000 fishing platform was the dream of the Blythe Island Boating and Fishing Club and the Two-Way Sport Fishing Club.
Members of the clubs played a big role in bringing about its reality. They did so by providing fishing opportunities for youngsters whose challenges might prevent them from otherwise knowing the joy of hooking a fish, said Gary Altman, a Blythe Island Boating and Fishing Club member.
The platform is located near the parking lot and is wheelchair accessible.
“The kids of this county don’t have a place where they can roll out and catch fish every day,” Altman said. “This will change that and open opportunities to enjoy the pleasure of fishing to more children.”
Glynn County Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Garganus said the platform is open to anglers of all ages and skill levels.
Fishing club members noted there are plenty of bass, bream and catfish for the catching within the lake’s clear waters. Several bream and a small bass could be seen beneath the platform as the ceremony began.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said park fishing club member Chuck Faulk. “It’s great to finally get it going.”
The platform was paid for with $55,000 from the county’s capital fund and matched by $55,000 from the budget of District 4 County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen.
The two fishing club’s raised the balance of $9,300 to get the park built. Retired county employee David DeLoach designed the platform.
“The ones we should really thank are the taxpayers of Glynn County, because that’s where the money came from for this,” said County Commissioner Walter Rafolski. “Thank y’all.”