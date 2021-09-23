One of the first major exhibit updates in a historic cottage on Jekyll Island may soon take place.
Built in 1890, Hollybourne Cottage has long been mostly closed to public access while undergoing preservation efforts led by volunteers and staff on the island.
Jekyll Island Authority staff have often referred to the cottage as one that has yet to be fully restored, said Andrea Marroquin, museum curator for JIA, during an authority board meeting this week.
“This is really a nice way of saying it needs a lot of work,” she said. “In fact, in the many years since the state purchased the island in 1947, the cottage has mostly remained closed to the public for safety reasons.”
Major strides have been made in recent years to preserve and stabilize the cottage, and Marroquin said the structure is ready now to support regular public visitation.
“In planning for increased public use, we plan to install new exhibits at Hollybourne Cottage for the very first time,” Marroquin said. “Last year, we received board approval to hire HW Exhibits to consult with us to plan an exhibit concept design for Hollybourne Cottage.”
Staff from HW Exhibits shared their vision for the new guest experience at the monthly board meeting of the JIA Tuesday.
HW Exhibits, based in Charleston, worked with Meadors Inc., a firm that specializes in architectural preservation, to create a concept plan. HW Exhibits specializes in exhibit design, content development and implementation in spaces like museums, visitor centers, nature centers and educational facilities.
Staff members from the firm spent time on Jekyll Island exploring the historic district and hosted a workshop with JIA staff to hear ideas and needs regarding Hollybourne.
The proposed concept plan aims to tell the story of Hollybourne and the people who lived and worked there. It takes into account the social context of the era of Jekyll history when millionaire club members spent time on the island.
Hollybourne Cottage was built by well-known bridge builder Charles Stewart Maurice, who helped found the Jekyll Island Club.
The Hollybourne exhibit experience taps into the family’s history and their legacy.
“The Maurice family championed conservation,” said Andrew Steever, technical director for HW Exhibits. “Of course, that’s something we continue to think about today of the island and of our natural resources, historic resources.”
The exhibit will also share the story of preservation work that’s been ongoing for decades. Many dedicated individuals who have a passion for history contributed to that effort, Steever said.
The design scheme of the exhibit is based on a visual identity already present throughout Jekyll Island and at the Mosaic museum.
“While we want the Hollybourne Cottage to be unique, our vision is that visitors will see this visit as an extension of a visit to the Mosaic museum,” said Erica Fox, a designer for HW Exhibits.
This visual identity can also serve as a template for other homes in the historic district, she said.
“We want to establish that branding scheme to be applied throughout the island,” Fox said. “We also chose colors and fonts based on the existing architectural walls and finishes as well as the 20th century motif, which is an important time period and a narrative that we’re trying to convey throughout the exhibit.”
The exhibit aims to reconsider Hollybourne in a new context, Steever said, that will stand apart from the other historic cottages in the district.
Fox noted that most of the cottages tend to be staged in a way that evokes the time of the club era.
“We’ve kind of taken Hollybourne a step further and began to introduce other kinds of experience and other kinds of interpretative exhibits in the rooms,” he said.
The museum experience can begin before visitors walk through the door.
“It’s an amazing building in and of itself and we wanted to start there,” Steever said.
Maurice incorporated his bridge building experience into the design of the cottage. This approach created large and open spaces on the ground floor and used wooden trusses and long steel bolts to support the second floor.
The building has been infrequently open to the public for years. Staff hopes to make the new exhibit a welcoming experience.
“And we feel that that experience starts outside of the cottage before you even enter the door,” Fox said.
Banners around the cottage will provide information and highlight special events.
The proposal also includes virtual tour opportunities on the first floor of the cottage so that the history becomes more accessible.
A butler pantry and kitchen on the first floor can shine a spotlight on stories of the staff who worked in the cottage.
On the second floor, the proposal includes a variety of exhibits in several bedrooms.
“We also imagine at least one bedroom being preserved or being left completely empty and as is, as found, so that people can see what it looked like in their day, not restored, unchanged from when they were here,” Steever said.
Another room may demonstrate the ongoing preservation efforts.
One of the most interesting aspects of the cottage are children’s drawings and markings on the walls. A multimedia experience could tell these more personal stories, Fox said.
The plan also includes extensive preservation recommendations.