Paula Di Landro will serve as the new executive director of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

New executive director joins Hospice of the Golden Isles

Hospice of the Golden Isles recently announced its new executive director Paula Di Landro, MS, LMHC, CCM. Di Landro received a bachelor’s degree in economics/management science, a master’s in human services and has been a Florida resident since 1994. She is a certified case manager (CCM), a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), and is a current member of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association (FHPCA) and Suncoast Mental Health Counselors Association (SMHCA).

She has held a number of positions in mental health, health care management and palliative care. Most recently, Di Landro worked with Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Tampa as its executive director with oversight of 140 interdisciplinary team members and the organization’s operational success.

— The Brunswick News

