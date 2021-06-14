New executive director joins Hospice of the Golden Isles
Hospice of the Golden Isles recently announced its new executive director Paula Di Landro, MS, LMHC, CCM. Di Landro received a bachelor’s degree in economics/management science, a master’s in human services and has been a Florida resident since 1994. She is a certified case manager (CCM), a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), and is a current member of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association (FHPCA) and Suncoast Mental Health Counselors Association (SMHCA).
She has held a number of positions in mental health, health care management and palliative care. Most recently, Di Landro worked with Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Tampa as its executive director with oversight of 140 interdisciplinary team members and the organization’s operational success.
— The Brunswick News