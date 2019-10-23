Cost estimates for a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter continue to exceed the funds set aside for the project in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
In the SPLOST 2016 projects list, $1.5 million was set aside for a new shelter at the county’s public safety complex off the Ga. 25 Spur. After paying an architect — Ussery-Rule Architects of St. Simons Island — to draw up plans for a new shelter, the county was left with $1.33 million.
Ussery-Rule pinned the cost to build the shelter at around $2.2 million to $2.5 million in 2018. The local architecture firm delivered a new estimate last month, according to county officials, this time putting the construction price at around $3.8 million.
“What staff is supposed to be doing is going back and seeing if they can’t make a little better sense of the numbers we were told by the architect this last go-round,” said Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “To me, it seems like the numbers have gone up every time we’ve asked.”
Aside from the cost, another obstacle in the way of a new shelter is sewer issues. A sewer pump station serving the public safety complex doesn’t have enough capacity to support a new shelter, and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission doesn’t have any immediate plans to upgrade it on its own.
“It needs to be upgraded to put in the animal control facility,” said JWSC Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “That station was put in for the purposes of only the public safety complex.”
Nothing has been put in writing, but he said the county and JWSC have talked about paying for different parts of the necessary upgrades. The JWSC would pay for larger pipes leading to the public sewer system while the county would pay for a new pump station.
The county isn’t legally obliged to construct a new animal control shelter, however, as it was not specifically listed on the SPLOST 2016 ballot item. As such, an expansion of the existing shelter is also on the table.
“That’s always been on the table, to look at that and see what we can do there,” Browning said.
Architect James Kent worked with former Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering to come up with an expansion to the current animal control shelter, which was estimated in 2015 to cost $1.1 million. That estimate will most likely change as the plans are updated and current construction pricing is taken into account.
At a county commission work session in April, Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill said the Kent plan as presented at the time would not be a good option.
“I can tell you, in all honesty, I don’t think that is the best use of county resources to accomplish our goal at the shelter,” Hill said of the old Kent plan. “It, in some ways, would actually be less efficient and effective for us than the shelter we have now, which has many issues to it.”
At present, animal control can get by with some renovations to the current shelter, she said, but a new shelter will be necessary at some point. Currently, it feels like animal control staff are holding the shelter together with “bubble gum and duct tape,” she told commissioners at the work session.
“The kennel structure needs to be, at the very least, resurfaced on the inside on the walls and floors and also at this point in time, there are some challenges with the way the kenneling is connected to the concrete,” Hill said in April. “The screws are failing so the dogs are now able to push out the fencing and escape which is, of course, a significant risk management issue for the county.”
Commissioner Bob Coleman said he believes the county owes the taxpayers a new shelter. While it is not legally required to do so, the county has stuck to a list of projects that it put together before SPLOST 2016’s passage.
The shelter should not be an exception, he said.
“The truth is, in my opinion, they have no intention at this point to build a new animal shelter,” Coleman said.
The project has been managed poorly from the start, he claimed, as Ussery-Rule was the only firm to bid on the shelter’s design contract.
Expanding the shelter at its current location would be a detriment to taxpayers, he added. It’s in a bad location on low ground and is always wet, set back into the woods, has problems with bugs and costs more than the new one would to maintain, he claimed.
Additionally, he said that getting in and out of the shelter is hard now and will become harder after a planned widening of U.S. Highway 17 by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“I don’t know why the other commissioners are so against biting the bullet and putting the shelter out there (at the public safety complex),” Coleman said.
The shelter benefits as many people as the Glynn County Courthouse does, Coleman claimed, and the commission is looking at spending as much as $25 million on a courthouse expansion.
If it can do that, it can throw a few million at the shelter, he said.
“I’m really flabbergasted, if you will, at the audacity of these commissioners sitting up there and bald-faced lying to the voters,” Coleman said. “The taxpayers are getting shafted on this particular thing.”
The county isn’t trying to delay or avoid completing any projects, Browning said.
“With SPLOST, we don’t get all the money at one time, so we have to wait for money to come in before we start building things,” Browning said. “For those that want us to start every project sooner rather than later, well, if we know we’re going to collect 40 million dollars, we can get a 40 million dollar bond. But there’s a cost of taking out that money that takes away from the projects.”
The commission could have borrowed the money up-front, he said, but didn’t see a need to do so.
“When you have a list of projects, some will go first and some will go last,” Browning said. “It’s not that we’re putting them off, it’s just how we proceed through them. Our intention is, we’re going to do what we have to do. It’s a project that’s on the list. That project and every other project on the list is going to be completed.”