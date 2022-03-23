Andrew Leanza understands he faces a lot of work in the coming months.
The new director of Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security spent his first three weeks on the job meeting public officials, first responders, companies and stakeholders he will have to deal with before, during and after an emergency — all while preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.
And he still has others on his list to meet.
“We hit the ground running,” he said of his time on the job.
He conducted a three-day evaluation of the department, which led to a seven-page list of objectives and goals, most of which will not be noticed by the public. Leanza plans a promotion to encourage people to sign up to the Code Red emergency warning system if they haven’t already.
“We’ll have the yearly push,” he said.
Prior to being hired as new EMA director, Leanza worked as director of emergency management and communications for the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, a job he held for the past year.
He said that experience gave him a broader perspective on emergency management than he received during his more than four years as emergency management director in Columbia County. He stepped down from that job several years ago for health reasons.
Leanza said his experience assisting with hurricane response in Bryan County as part of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency response team was good experience in helping him with ongoing preparations for the upcoming hurricane season, which begins June 1.
New technology will make hurricane forecasts more accurate than ever this year, which will make it easier to prepare for a storm threatening the region.
“It’s a different set of challenges, but the principles are the same,” he said of being an EMA director at an inland county compared to Coastal Georgia.
Additional generators have been purchased for the fire department, public works and the maintenance department. JWSC is also buying generators to back up its systems.
Most of the pieces were already in place for hurricane preparations by county staff, he said.
Leanza has built an internal communications site for planning for hurricanes and all emergencies the agency will respond to, including chemical spills, plane crashes, missing person searches, floods, fires, tornadoes, and other disasters — natural and man-made.
Perhaps the most noticeable change will be a higher level of public communication to show what EMA does.
“Everybody is ready to move forward,” he said. “These people are so well prepared. They take this job seriously.”