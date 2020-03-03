A member of the Glynn County Board of Elections said there's a good reason why a third early voting precinct opened Monday at Ballard Park.
The new early voting precinct at 30 Nimitz Drive opened in response to a growing demand from county voters, said Glynn County Board of Elections Secretary Keith Rustin. During midterm voting in 2018, lines of early voters were snaking through the halls of elections headquarters, he said.
It is one of three locations voters can cast ballots at prior to the March 24 presidential preference primary. The other two locations are the county fire station at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island and the Glynn County Voter Registration office at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
"Early voting was really taking off more than we realized," Rustin said. "It actually became a very popular thing all over the state. Locally, this new early voting precinct is a jump in the right direction."
During early voting, registered voters can cast ballots at either of the three designated locations regardless of where they reside in the county.
Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. A Saturday early voting opportunity is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14.
The new early voting precinct at Ballard Park was fully staffed with poll workers Monday and a row of 10 new voting machines, each screened from the other. It is equipped with Georgia's new voting machines that will be used for the first time this year.
The previous voting machines were entirely electronic.
With the new machines, voters cast an electronic vote, which then prints out inside the voting booth. Voters can then review their vote on paper before slipping the sheet into the vote tabulating box, which automatically scans and counts each vote.
The three early voting sites will be in operation throughout the 2020 election cycle.
The Glynn County Commission approved the addition of Ballard Park in November as an early voting precinct at a cost of $17,000 for the year.
"They deserve a shout-out for making this available," said Tommy Clark, a member of the board of elections and a former county commissioner. "The commission did a very good job of filling our needs and we appreciate it."
All 20 precincts countywide will be open on the day of the presidential preference primary.
But for those who wish to beat the rush, there are three locations open and waiting.
"We would really encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity that has been afforded us," said Glynn County Board of Elections Chair Patty Gibson.