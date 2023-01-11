New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.
Brunswick isn’t particularly low on coffee shops, which the cauldron is in name, but an entirely gluten-free food menu and an assortment of bubble teas are what Stefanie Thigpen, the founder of the establishment, believes will set it apart from the rest.
In a setting fit for the film inspiration for the movie, the entrance to the Bubbling Cauldron is located on Grant Street just off Gloucester Street behind the Black Lotus tattoo parlor, which the café’s co-owner Nick McKnight owns with his wife.
The target clientele is, in a word, “nerds,” said Thigpen. On the shelves are plenty of board games, and the décor was chosen for ease of use by those playing tabletop games and trading card games.
“I really like the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s a place to socialize, play games, have fun.”
Food on the menu covers a range of breakfast, lunch and dinner staples from BLT sandwiches to salads, grilled cheese and granola. A selection of teas comes with a list of herbal additives to help with a wide variety of common ailments from fatigue and stomach trouble to anxiety and fatigue.
At the top of the menu is what McKnight called the bucket-list coffee — kopi luwak. Kopi luwak coffee is, according to the Associated Press, made from partially digested coffee beans that were eaten and defecated by wild tree cats, or civets. At $50 a cup, McKnight said it’s not something they’re selling to the average consumer but he thinks enough people will take an interest, if only for the novelty. Billed as the world’s most expensive coffee, a budget can of the beans runs for over $100 on Amazon and more on specialty sites.
Starting Friday, the café will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit bubblingcauldroncafe.com.