The population in downtown Brunswick is about to grow.
While it will not be a population explosion, Port City Lofts is being described as the “epitome of luxury downtown living” that is the first of many new apartment and condo developments in the second floor of commercial buildings.
Combined, all the planned developments in commercial buildings are expected to generate more businesses and be the key to transforming downtown Brunswick into a destination.
In the case of Port City Lofts, they will include nine studio apartments, as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom units occupying the second floor of the Leotis Building at the intersection of Bay and Gloucester streets. The rent will range from $750 a month for a studio apartment to around $1,300 to $1,400 a month for a two-bedroom apartment.
Amenities include keyless entry, a fitness center, on-site laundry, package locker, common area WiFi, art gallery, work/study space and storage units for lease.
Adrian Farina, a development associate with Port City Partners, said the new development is among the first in Southeast Georgia to take advantage of help through the Federal Opportunity Zone program and tax credits.
“It’s got to be the first opportunity zone in Southeast Georgia,” he said.
The apartments and lofts will be available some time in May, said Brad Piazza, a Brunswick businessman and owner of the Leotis Building.
Jonathan Overhold, the general contractor renovating the building, said it has been fun renovating a structure constructed with wooden tongue and groove flooring, brick walls and high ceilings. While the building constructed in the 1930s is old, the living units have new everything in them, including closets, bathrooms, fixtures and appliances.
“There is nothing uncommon with any big renovation project,” he said. “You can see the rewards. Anything you do with historic renovation, it’s cool.”
Farina expressed confidence the new tenants will like living in downtown Brunswick.
“We’re happy people are sharing their interest,” he said. “We need more people coming here.”