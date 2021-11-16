Redrawn state House and Senate districts that include additional counties and a representative linked to the Golden Isles now await the governor’s signature.
State legislators convened in Atlanta on Nov. 3 to hammer out new House, Senate and congressional districts to reflect population figures provided in the 2020 census. The Georgia General Assembly was still working on the state’s 14 congressional districts Monday.
The revamped Senate District 3 that includes Glynn County now stretches northwest to take in a portion of Wayne County and southwest to encompass all of Charlton County instead of just half of the county. Camden, McIntosh and Brantley counties remain in the district.
The population of 2021 Senate districts ranges from 189,320 to 191,163.
State Rep. Sheila McNeill, a Brunswick Republican, represents the Senate District 3. She has already announced she will seek a second two-year term of office in 2022.
Former state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, also has announced plans to run for the seat next year.
Glynn County picked up a portion of House District 180, which includes all of Camden County, including Cumberland Island. Jekyll Island and a southeastern block of Glynn County were added to 180 to attain the increased population count of Georgia House districts, which range from 58,678 to 60,401 people.
The new map divides Glynn County into three House districts: 180, 179 and 167.
Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, currently represents District 180.
District 179 loses Jekyll Island and a piece of Glynn County in the southeast but continues to take in a large part of the mainland and the county’s other islands. Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, represents the district but announced this month that he retire from the House at the end of the year.
District 167 loses its partial hold on St. Simons Island but ties the western region of Glynn County with McIntosh and Long counties and a western slice of Liberty County.
Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, represents the district and is a member of the House Reapportionment Committee, which was tasked with reshaping the districts.
Once signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, the new districts will go into effect in 2023 unless delayed by a court challenge.
DeLoach said he will continue to honor his commitment to his current constituents until the lines officially change.
“It is important to remember that I will continue to represent Georgia House District 167 as it is now drawn until Jan 9, 2023,” DeLoach said Monday. “My commitment is to maintain my focus on serving the people of the existing district until then.”