New director of sales named at King and Prince resort
Roland Biron has been hired as director of sales at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New director of sales named at King and Prince resort
Roland Biron has been hired as director of sales at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.
He will manage all sales operations for the resort, design plans to ensure efficiency and achievement, and foster relationships with the resort’s clients.
In his most recent role as a director of sales and marketing at the Macon Marriott and Macon Convention Center, Biron successfully led the hotel and corresponding facility in developing new markets while exceeding sales and business goals. Throughout Biron’s leadership endeavors and expansive experience as an executive-level leader, he has developed inspired teams that work together toward organizational goals.
Great news! Advanced technologies now allow for body contouring and skin tightening procedures without general anesthesia. New technologies and technique advances are exciting and offer us opportunities previously unavailable except in a general anesthesia surgical setting. Dr. Diane Bowen, …
People in downtown Brunswick who may have had trouble affording their prescriptions or getting to the nearest pharmacy can now find what they need just a few blocks away.
A special-called Glynn County Commission meeting is scheduled Tuesday to discuss agenda items for the Jan. 19 meeting.
Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.
Wyatt Whitlow just turned 17 and has a year and a half of high school to complete, but he’s already reaching great heights, literally.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority granted almost $93,000 in grants to local businesses on Thursday.