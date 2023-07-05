The next superintendent to Cumberland Island National Seashore will face something all his predecessors have to endure: a myriad of controversial issues that have mixed public support.
Megan Desrosriers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said outgoing superintendent Gary Ingram had a challenging job overseeing both Cumberland Island and Fort Frederica National Monument.
“I think Gary’s done a wonderful job, especially at Fort Frederica,” she said. “They’re both (Cumberland and Fort Frederica) vastly different.”
The new superintendent will inherit some important issues that will challenge the mandate from Congress to preserve as much of Cumberland Island as possible in its natural state. None of the issues should be too daunting, she said.
“I don’t think the new superintendent is inheriting a mess,” she said.
Among the big issues awaiting the new superintendent are a proposed visitor use management plan that is recommending changes such as more than doubling the number of visitors to the island each day, renting bicycles and e-bikes on the island, an on-island retail store, and boat rentals and boat tours.
A proposed plan to manage the island’s feral horses is also an ongoing issue Ingram’s replacement will have to deal with.
Desrosriers said the primary concern for the horses is their health. The horses are currently living off the island’s resources, which are not enough to sustain their health. Their life expectancy is less than nine years, compared to a domestic horse living 25 to 30 years.
David Kyler, executive director of the Center for a Sustainable Growth, said the horses should be brought back to health and removed from the island.
Another issue Kyler said is important is the private dock built by Lumar, LLC. He said the dock should be preserved in its primitive state, adding the Army Corps of Engineers and Ingram should have never approved the dock without a public hearing, which was never held.
“It remains unclear if the corps made a mistake by doing that,” he said.
He said the National Park Service has an obligation to manage Cumberland the way it was mandated by Congress.
Another issue the new superintendent needs to plan for is the remaining retained rights life estates on Cumberland Island. Those life estate properties will revert to the National Park Service once the owners of the properties die.
Back in the 1970s when Cumberland Island was declared a national seashore, most private property owners were given the option of a retained right with a 2010 expiration date or one where the property reverts to the park service when the owner dies.
There was some resistance among retained rights holders when they had to move off their property in 2010.
Desrosiers said the park service should start planning for that eventuality now.
“I think Gary did a really good job believing he was doing what’s best for the park and best for the public,” she said. “Any new superintendent needs to consider what’s best for the park.”