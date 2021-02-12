Hurricane Irma battered the St. Marys waterfront in 2017, sinking dozens of boats and destroying the dock for the ferry to Cumberland Island National Seashore.
With nowhere else to go, the National Park Service reached an agreement with the city of St. Marys to use the dock on the gateway property two blocks away for passengers to board the ferry to the island.
That walk for tourists will finally end in about a month with the completion of a new dock to replace the one destroyed by the storm.
Jill Hamilton-Anderson, a National Park Service spokesperson, said the new dock will appear identical to the one that was destroyed, but it will have bigger piles that will be driven deeper into the river bed. The new dock will be capable of withstanding waves and wind as strong as those that destroyed the last one.
It hasn’t always been an easy two-block walk for visitors, Hamilton-Anderson said. Barriers set up for renovations to St. Marys Street forced visitors to take a side street running parallel to the waterfront. Hamilton-Anderson said riders were emailed maps showing routes around the construction zone to safely get to the ferry dock.
“We’ve done a lot of interesting things over the past four years,” she said. “We’ve had so many challenges.”
The timing for completion of the new dock is great because the work will be done just as the busy tourist season begins.
It will also be a new experience for some Park Service employees who weren’t working on the barrier island before the old dock was destroyed.
“I have employees who have never experienced the ferry any other way than the gateway dock,” Anderson-Hamilton said.
The Park Service will also be repairing docks on Cumberland Island damaged from the hurricane. After the dock in downtown St. Marys is completed, cranes and heavy equipment will be moved to the barrier island to repair the south end of Dungeness and Sea Camp docks.
The work on each dock will take three to four weeks. While repairs are being made, the docks will be closed.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said the city will rebid the first phase to expand the gateway dock after the Cumberland ferry moves to the new dock. The work was delayed after the Park Service dock was destroyed by Hurricane Irma so passengers would have somewhere in downtown St. Marys to board the ferry.
The three-phase project will add 42 to 44 new slips to the dock. Boaters will be able to dock in the new slips for up to 14 days, something Morrissey said is sorely needed in St. Marys.
“People are coming to St. Marys, and they want to spend time,” he said. “We’re missing out on a lot of boat traffic.”
Once the work on the new Park Service dock is complete, the temporary fencing and barrels that have blocked the view along the city’s waterfront will be removed for the first time since Irma struck.
“Our downtown has been revitalized,” Morrissey said. “We can now start with our efforts on the gateway dock.”