It’s always a nervous time for parents when the school day ends at St. Marys Middle School.
The school is located at one of the busiest intersections in St. Marys, and too many students would rather risk running across Georgia Spur 40,a four-lane highway with center turn lane, than walk a half block to a traffic light.
Four years after a traffic study was conducted, the St. Marys Middle School Safe Routes to School has gotten the solution from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
On June 17, a new hybrid beacon, known as HAWK, will go online for the first time. HAWK is an acronym for High-intensity Activated Cross WalK.
When students get out of school, they can press a button to activate a flashing light to stop traffic. After traffic stops, a flashing light will count down the seconds remaining before traffic can move again. If pedestrians are unable to cross the road in time, there is a switch in a concrete island in the center lane that can be activated to stop traffic again.
Terry Landreth, one of the committee members who met with DOT officials four years ago to express concerns about the close calls students and motorists were having near the school, said he believes the HAWK system will improve student safety.
“I can’t believe it’s taken DOT four years to get something in place,” he said. “It’s going to take a little education for the public. It’s going to be real high visibility.”
The HAWK signal remains dark to keep traffic flowing until the pedestrian button has been activated. A flashing yellow light will be activated to let motorists prepare to stop. Once the light turns red, motorists are not allowed to cross the stop bar until pedestrians have crossed the highway.
“Georgia DOT’s top priority is driver and pedestrian safety,” said district engineer Robert McCall. “Although the HAWK signal is very similar to the pedestrian’s view of a normal traffic signal, the motorists view will be quite different so, we urge drivers to use extreme caution until they become more familiar with this type of signal.”