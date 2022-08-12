Coastal Georgians are already asking for Novavax, the newly released COVID-19 vaccine.
Unlike other COVID vaccines based on advanced mRNA technology, Novavax is created from the same protein-based technology as older vaccines such as hepatitis B, influenza and whooping cough.
Full Novavax vaccination requires two shots.
Some residents have been reluctant to roll up their sleeves for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines because of the new mRNA technology used to create them, health officials have acknowledged in the past.
“There is a small but grateful group of people who’ve booked appointments for Novavax since we announced the availability on Monday,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
“Some individuals have been waiting eagerly for this type of vaccine to be released and were eager to get it.”
But the health district’s news is not all clear skies and sunshine.
“Overall, vaccine demand remains low across the district at this time,” Heidel said.
And that’s despite the fact that most of the eight counties in the Coastal Health District are at the high risk level for COVID, including Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates each county in the U.S. based on factors such as the number of hospitalizations and positive test results. There are three levels – low, medium and high.
In counties with a high level, the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors when out in public or when hitching a ride with public transportation.
It also recommends staying up to date on COVID vaccines and getting tested if symptoms emerge.
Individuals at high risk for severe illness should consider additional precautions, the CDC recommends.
Symptoms of BA.5, the variant reported to be showing up the most in COVID patients, can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.
The number of patients being treated for the virus in Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick in the week ending Aug. 10 was 18, six fewer than the previous week. The number of COVID patients in the St. Marys hospital remained the same at two.
There also were fewer positive test results in the tri-county area — 341 as of Aug. 10 versus 405 Aug. 3.
Glynn County led the tri-county area in the number of positive cases Aug. 10 with 245, followed by Camden County with 84 and McIntosh County with 12.
The biggest change was in Camden County, which had 133 cases Aug. 3. Glynn County had 252 and McIntosh County 20.
Case numbers are available on Southeast Georgia Health System’s website and do not reflect the results of home testing. As of Wednesday, the COVID-related death toll since the early days of the pandemic was Glynn, 368; Camden, 108; McIntosh 34.
The total number of deaths for the eight-county Coastal Health District was 1,740, or 1.1% of those infected. For all of Georgia, the death toll stood at 32,611, or 1.5% of those infected.
Appointments for the Novavax or other vaccines can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the Glynn County Health Department. First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., is hosting a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.