Individuals wary of new technology now have the option of fending off COVID-19 with a vaccine made with old-school science.
Called Novavax, it arrives at a time when much of Georgia’s coast is rated high risk for COVID by the Centers for Disease Control.
Novavax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the public, the others being Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
There is a major difference. Unlike its predecessors, Novavax is produced with old technology.
“Novavax is a great option for adults who want vaccine protection but aren’t comfortable using mRNA vaccines like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District.
“The Novavax vaccine uses the same technology as several other vaccines we’ve been using in the United States for decades, like vaccines for hepatitis B, influenza and whooping cough.”
Like the other COVID shots, it is a two-dose vaccine.
Novavax is available at the health departments in Glynn and Chatham counties, as well as at the Richmond Hill clinic of the Bryan County Health Department.
According to health district officials, the shot uses a protein-based technology. It injects harmless copies of the coronavirus’ spike protein alongside an ingredient called adjuvant to create an immune response.
The health department says the vaccine is safe and effective. During clinical trials, it prevented mild, moderate and severe COVID illness in 90% of adults aged 18 and older.
Commonly reported side effects, similar to other vaccines, included pain/tenderness, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting and fever.
The vaccine is free. Appointments for the shot can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling the Chatham, Glynn or Bryan County Health Departments.
The COVID infection rate remains high in Glynn County, as well as in the four counties bordering it – Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Wayne.
“Every county in the district except Long is considered high risk,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District. “Long is at medium right now.”
In addition to Glynn, Chatham, Bryan and Long, other counties in the coastal district are McIntosh, Camden, Liberty and Effingham. Wayne and Brantley counties are in a separate health district.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bases COVID-19 Community Levels on the latest data that includes hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date on vaccines and getting tested should symptoms arise are among the preventative measures CDC recommends in areas with high levels.
Symptoms of BA.5 can include runny nose, sore throat, fever for a day or two, headache, sinus congestion and a persistent productive cough.
New level ratings will be posted by the CDC on Thursday following weekly reports from county health departments.