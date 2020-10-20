Georgia and the south coastal region aren’t experiencing the same surge in cases of COVID-19 some other states are, but health officials ask residents to continue being responsible and taking safety precautions when planning for upcoming holidays.
“Some midwestern states are experiencing a significant increase in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District director. “We need to do everything we can to try and prevent that same situation here on the coast.”
Over the weekend, the number of people reported to have died with COVID-19 in Glynn County passed 100, but the rate of new cases has remained steady. This was not a sure thing, as COVID-19 spiked in the Golden Isles following both Memorial Day and Fourth of July. In early September, health officials warned of a similar event following Labor Day.
“We’re not seeing a spike in the south coastal area, although there has been a bit of an increase in the past week,” Davis said. “Not a surge, but a small uptick.
“In six of our eight counties, the seven-day rolling average now exceeds the 14-day rolling average, meaning that the most recent seven days were ‘worse’ than the seven days preceding the most recent week. Again, not dramatic, but overall a reversal of our earlier trend.”
As children attend school and families start figuring out what Halloween and Thanksgiving are going to look like, he suggested keeping COVID-19 at the forefront of one’s mind. School and family gatherings continue to be the most common settings in which the virus spreads.
“We’re heading into the holiday season which is typically a time for gathering with friends and family to celebrate longstanding traditions,” Davis said. “I believe there are ways to celebrate safely as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”
During Halloween, he suggested a virtual costume contest or outdoor themed parade while keeping a six-foot distance from others. All residents should also face mask in public, wash their hands regularly and stay home if feeling sick. Instead of answering the door, Davis said leaving individually-wrapped candies on the porch.
“This year for Thanksgiving, consider holding in-person celebrations for family members within your household and virtual celebrations with out-of-town family and friends,” Davis said. “If you are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, may sure to take extra hand sanitizer and face masks for the trip, and try to avoid crowds – especially indoors.”
The health department also offers free COVID-19 testing in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties.
As of Monday, 3,628 Glynn County residents had contracted the disease since March and 101 residents have died.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.