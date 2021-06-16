This month, 60 years ago, a new hotel opened on Jekyll Island.
The island’s original Holiday Inn officially began operations on an oceanfront property at 178 S. Beachview Drive. The same piece of land would later house a variety of hotels on the island, including Stuckey’s Carriage Inn, a Ramada Inn and the Georgia Coast Inn.
In 2005, the building on site was torn down, and the property remained vacant for years. But like much of the surrounding island, the property has undergone recent revitalization, which culminated in a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the newly-constructed Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott Jekyll Island.
LNW Hospitality and New Castle Hotels & Resorts, the team that also developed the Westin and Hampton Inn & Suites on Jekyll, opened the 209-room hotel this month. The dual-branded hotel features 120 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms and 89 Courtyard by Marriott rooms.
Hotel amenities include an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, the largest heated, fresh-water oceanfront pool on the island, a splash pad, fire pits and event space.
The hotel’s design incorporates numerous environmentally friendly features, said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality.
“We have solar panels on the roof. (This) is the first hotel on Jekyll Island to have that sort of environmentally friendly technology,” he said. “And of course the hotel is all turtle-friendly lighting.”
The hotel’s construction has been underway for almost two years, most of which was shadowed by a pandemic that brought challenges to the construction industry like product backlogs and increased prices.
“Standing here right now, it’s hard to fathom that in February of last year the WHO issued a global health emergency that brought our entire industry to a standstill,” said Julian Buffam, a partner with New Castle Hotels & Resorts.
Tourism markets around the world were brought nearly to a standstill, but the rebound seen on Jekyll Island has offered a beacon of hope, Buffam said.
“It’s something truly, truly special,” he said. “Walking this property, you can feel how special it is. It’s special because the LNW Hospitality team are passionately committed to Jekyll Island and have always recognized its potential.”
The island’s revitalization in recent years is a testament to the vision of its leaders, Curtis said, including that of Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority.
“Now everybody can come here and enjoy nature, and they can do that while they stay in a lovely property,” Curtis said. “And there’s a great diversity of opportunity in terms of the price point and amenities with the properties, so it’s really a revolutionary change that has been led by Jones.”
The new property embodies the JIA’s goals of repurposing previously developed land within a similar footprint and remaining committed to conservation and stewardship on the island, Hooks said.
The site on which the new hotel sits once held the largest swimming pool on the island, when it was a Stuckey’s Carriage Inn. The pool at that time was designed in the shape of the state of Georgia, Hooks recalled.
“Today, again, it hosts the largest swimming pool on Jekyll Island,” he said. “Now, it’s not shaped like the state of Georgia, but it surely looks inviting.”