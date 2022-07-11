Bill Fallon didn’t have all the listed requirements when he read Glynn County’s advertisement for a county manager earlier this year.
He applied for the job anyway because the job he was doing at the time — deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick — had many similarities and was every bit as complicated.
“I liked the way the county was going,” he gave as the reason he applied.
As it turned out, county commissioners believed he was the most qualified applicant despite his lack of experience running a municipal government. Managing FLETC, with all the different training programs, participating agencies and budgetary requirements isn’t much different from running the county, Fallon said.
“There are a lot of similarities in how you manage,” he said. “I didn’t have prior county management experience, but my job at FLETC was very similar.”
In some ways, the county job is less complicated, he said. Federal regulations are typically stricter than the state’s, and Fallon said the annual budget at the training center was about four times larger than the county’s.
Fallon, who has lived in Glynn County with his family the past 10 years, said he is active in the community, serving on the United Way board, teaching college and coaching youth sports. He believes his decade in Glynn County and familiarity with the local landscape and issues has helped him quickly immerse himself in the job he took over two months ago.
Fallon said the unanimous vote by commissioners to hire him was reassuring.
“I appreciate their confidence in me,” he said. “My job is to manage the county.”
Fallon served as assistant director for the U.S. Marshal Service before he accepted the job as assistant director for training at FLETC and was promoted to the training center’s deputy director four years later.
The timing to accept the county job was challenging with the budget being developed, ongoing plans for Local Option Sales Tax negotiations with the city and preparing an upcoming SPLOST referendum.
“I like the challenges,” he said. “I do think we have a good relationship with the city.”
A project manager will be hired to oversee all SPLOST projects and ensure they are completed in a timely manner. Fallon said he also plans quarterly meetings to review SPLOST projects to ensure they are on track for completion and to identify any obstacles as a way to show the public the county’s commitment.
If anything keeps Fallon awake at night, it’s violent crime, especially if it’s gun related.
“I monitor the alerts that come out for GCPD, GCFD, EMA and others,” he said. “Working with Chief (Jacques) Battiste to identify the best ways to investigate violent crime (drugs, gangs, guns) is a priority. Also, partnering with federal agencies to bring their resources to Glynn County is a path forward, as is continuing our partnership with the local agencies (GCSO & BPD).”
His bosses also occupy much of his time.
“Lastly, in a literal sense, the commissioners are active from 6 a.m. to midnight so keeping up with them keeps me up at night,” he said.