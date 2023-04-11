After six weeks on the job, Assistant Glynn County Manager John Gentry says he’s mostly focused on learning the ins and outs of planning and zoning — the only part of his job where he lacks extensive experience.

Gentry took the job earlier this year and is currently pulling double duty as an assistant adjutant general for the U.S. Army National Guard. He’s been with the National Guard 32 years and plans to get out soon.

