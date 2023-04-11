After six weeks on the job, Assistant Glynn County Manager John Gentry says he’s mostly focused on learning the ins and outs of planning and zoning — the only part of his job where he lacks extensive experience.
Gentry took the job earlier this year and is currently pulling double duty as an assistant adjutant general for the U.S. Army National Guard. He’s been with the National Guard 32 years and plans to get out soon.
Now living in Glynn County, the commute to the headquarters in Marietta is more of a burden than it used to be, he said.
Originally from Charleston, coming to the Golden Isles was treading on familiar ground.
“When I smell the marsh, that’s just like home to me,” Gentry said at a Monday meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.
His expertise is in the realm of parks and recreation. Prior to coming to Glynn, he worked in roles as a director in the parks and recreation departments of Gwinnett and Oconee counties.
Parks are the heart of a community. He feels strongly about that, he told the Republican group.
Under the assistant community manager are the county Recreation and Parks Department, planning and zoning, code enforcement, building inspection, traffic management, road and bridge maintenance and animal control.
Most of his attention now is focused on learning to manage the Community Development Department, which includes planning and zoning, code enforcement and building inspection divisions, among others.
In that regard, Gentry said he’s in good hands with Toby Harris, the new director of the Community Development Department. Harris also spoke at the Republican meeting.
Harris hasn’t been with the county much longer than Gentry, having most recently served as city administrator of Pembroke and manager of Brantley County, but he’s already seen the strengths of the department.
“When you get with a group of people who get it, they see what it’s about and they become a truly strong team, you see actions that create results,” Harris said.