The Glynn County Commission welcomed three new faces and one returning member at a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.
Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, District 1, and Walter Rafolski, At-Large, took oaths of office for the first time, swearing on the Bible they met all requirements to hold office and would dutifully perform what’s required of them.
It was not Cap Fendig’s first time, but it has been more than a decade since he last sat on the commission as an at-large representative. He’s representing District 2 this time around.
“They say the fruit of hard labor is sweet,” said U.S. District Judge Debra Godwin Duncan, who swore in Tostensen and Rafolski. “This is your sweet time. The busy time is coming.”
Commissioner Allen Booker reaffirmed the oath he took at the beginning of his first term as he entered his second.
After the ceremony, commissioners voted to elect District 3 Commissioner Wayne Neal chairman and Fendig vice-chairman. They replace former commissioner Mike Browning and current commissioner Bill Brunson in the roles respectively.
Booker nominated himself as chairman but received no votes from his fellow commissioners.
Normally, the swearing-in and selection of officers would have been handled at the commission’s first regular meeting of the year. This year, however, the new commission wants to hit the ground running on a proposed 1 percent Special Purpose Local option Sales Tax 2021.
“That’s our immediate need,” Rafolski said. “We (have) to get that done for things like infrastructure (and) roads instead of being a big wishlist for everybody.”
Glynn County and Brunswick commissioners will hold a joint virtual meeting at 3 p.m. today which can be viewed on the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Taking a different tack from the six-year, $110 million SPLOST proposed by commission members last year, a majority of current commissioners are in favor of a shorter SPLOST to address immediate infrastructure needs and lay the groundwork for major future projects.