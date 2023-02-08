Toby Harris, the county’s new director of community development, was introduced Tuesday during a media roundtable.
Harris most recently served as city administrator in Pembroke. He also served as county manager in Brantley County.
Harris, whose fourth day on the job was Tuesday, said he plans to look at all aspects of community development and plans to work with each department. Among his initial challenges are helping to rewrite the county’s zoning ordinances, as well as looking at occupational tax issues, code enforcement and updating the county’s comprehensive plan.
“I’m looking forward to how to prepare for the next five years,” he said.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said a lot of work has been accomplished with enforcement of the county’s short-term rental ordinance. An estimated 1,650 short-term rentals have registered with the county to pay the bed tax required.
A recent study identified 106 short-term rental homes that were not registered with the county or paying bed tax. Fallon said 40 of those homes paid the fee and are in compliance. If they owed money from rentals during the past year, the property owners were required to pay the bed taxes owed. Another 16 homes are no longer short-term rentals and letters have been sent to another 40 homes, mostly on St. Simons Island, in an attempt to get them into compliance with the county ordinance.
The remaining homes are located in various locations in the county, Fallon said.
Harris will also help with the ongoing re-write on the county zoning ordinance that will include a re-line version so elected officials can compare to the ordinance on the books compared to the proposed ordinance.
Fallon said the county will also be busy updating the five-year comprehensive plan update and will be seeking public input. Participants will also include others not assigned to the stakeholder group.
