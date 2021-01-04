The start of 2021 by the Glynn County Commission will be a little different from past years.
New county commissioners are typically sworn in just before the first meeting of the year, and in that sense 2021 will be no different.
But the seven-member county commission’s first meeting of the year is not a regularly scheduled session but a meeting with the five members of the City Commission to discuss a potential SPLOST 2021.
Some commissioners have proposed calling for a SPLOST referendum in March.
Newly elected County Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and Cap Fendig, along with re-elected Commissioner Allen Booker, will be sworn in at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, at 3 p.m. today, followed by a reception and closed session discussion.
The full commission will meet virtually with the city’s representatives at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We’re on a deadline for (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021) in March so we need to meet earlier,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent. “In order to meet the deadline for the SPLOST referendum they need to meet on (Jan. 5) with the city.”
Following on the heels of SPLOST 2016, the commission started planning a SPLOST 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Support for the proposed $110 million SPLOST 2020 all but evaporated among commissioners when faced with the possibility of an economic downturn due to the pandemic.
Commissioners Wayne Neal and David O’Quinn had proposed earlier in the year holding a shorter SPLOST to address a handful of immediate infrastructure projects and to lay the groundwork for some major projects.
At a town hall meeting with District 1 constituents earlier this month, Tostensen, Rafolski and O’Quinn agreed on the subject of holding a SPLOST referendum in March.
Tostensen said SPLOST is one of the most effective means to raise money for infrastructure projects, and waiting nine months to hold the vote might cause the county to lose out on a lot of revenue it could use on roads, drainage, sidewalks, bridges and other construction and maintenance projects.
The virtual meeting will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.