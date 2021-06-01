A new club offered at Frederica Academy brought students together this year to promote activities focused on improving the mental and physical health of those on campus and Golden Isles residents.
Recent graduate Maddison Moore founded the Health and Wellness Club this year in hopes of creating an inclusive organization that could foster positivity.
“I always wanted something that focused more on...mind, body and spirit,” Moore said. “I want something to empower people who don’t exactly feel included in a lot of things, and I just wanted it to offer spiritual and physical and every type of growth for every student who wanted to be involved in it.”
The club quickly became one of the most popular on campus, initially to the surprise of its founders.
“For our first meeting back in September, we thought if we could get 20 kids, that would be great,” said Nikki Pope, school nurse at Frederica and co-advisor of the club. “We had 30 come to the first meeting. We’re up to over 60 kids in our group now because they just keep joining.”
Some students didn’t know what to expect at first from a club called “Health and Wellness,” she said.
“At the first meeting, they may have thought we were going to tell them what to eat and that they need to exercise and drink water,” Pope said. “And that’s not at all what it is … It’s more about mind, body, spirit for everyone.”
A campus-wide conversation about those topics has been especially important this year because of anxieties over the COVID-19 pandemic and all the changes it’s wrought.
“There’s just been so much anxiety for everyone because we don’t know where COVID is going, and we don’t know how long the masks are going to be here,” Pope said. “… Everything was just so uncertain when we started school back.”
Club activities focused both on supporting the school community and other groups in Glynn County in need of help this year.
On campus, the club focused on monthly themes and school events. The group sponsored a school flu vaccine clinic, a mammogram truck visit to campus and a blood drive. The students also helped run a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, during which nearly 100 people received vaccines.
They also regularly added decorations around campus to promote mental and physical health.
“We just try to spread awareness in the little ways that we can, but it really does make a difference because I have noticed a more positive atmosphere around the school on days like that,” Moore said. “That was my main goal for this. I wanted everyone to be included.”
Their work has benefited others in the community as well.
The club partnered in February with nursing students at College of Coastal Georgia and packed and delivered bags of feminine products for area high schools and middle schools.
The students worked with House of Hope, a local shelter for girls younger than 18 who are victims of sex trafficking, to give each house resident an Easter basket packed with gifts and organize an Easter egg hunt at the house.
The club also hosted a fresh fruit drive to make a donation to the Well, a homeless day shelter in Brunswick.
Mental health is a key focus of the club, Moore said, and the group was a stable, positive part of the school year.
“The school was our safe place because we wanted to be here. We needed to be here because it was just so hard before,” Moore said.
School administrators at Frederica were committed to offering more clubs and meaningful club experiences, said John Pope, associate head of school and director of advancement at Frederica.
“What I think is unique about the Health and Wellness Club is because it has such a broad mission it really attracted more interest than any other new club that we’ve offered,“ he said.
Moore graduated in May but plans for the club to continue next year under the leadership of her friend and rising senior, Cammie Pope.
“It’s a great legacy to leave,” Nikki Pope said.