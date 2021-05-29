The city of Brunswick’s website is undergoing a makeover.
The new website will be launched June 1 with enhanced public access, updated digital services and more information about the Brunswick/Glynn County community.
The project began in June 2020 when the city contracted with Municode, a technology company specializing in government software, to design a cost-effective, modern, user-friendly and engaging new website.
The site is mobile friendly, secure and protects user privacy, ADA compliant, information focused, well organized and fully searchable.
The yearlong project started with a needs assessment regarding navigation, features, functionality and quality of content. City officials worked with developers to create a design template highlighting the city’s coastal features.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said a website update was one of the first things she wanted after she assumed her new job with the city about a year ago.
“The website was not impressive to me,” she said. “Updated information and placing information in a timely manner was difficult.”
Developers began the process of coding, mapping, developing, populating and migrating content from the old city website before training staff how to create, manage and update content on the new site.
Staff performed the final reviews to ensure the features work properly. All content has been moved to the new site and last-minute design changes implemented.
When the new website goes live on Tuesday, residents and businesses can expect continuous improvement through regular feedback and content updates, more online services and increased community engagement. The goal is to create a more transparent and open government, city officials said.