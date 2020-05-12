Regina McDuffie accepted the Brunswick city manager position two months ago with no idea the COVID-19 outbreak would become a worldwide pandemic.
She said the challenge of house hunting during a health crisis was not easy, with social distancing and other safety precautions in place throughout the state. To make matters even more difficult, McDuffie said her mother died two weeks ago.
She found a house using electronic media and said it met her expectations when she entered it for the first time last weekend.
“I wanted to be settled,” she said of starting her new job without having to house hunt.
McDuffie last worked as Macon County administrator before she accepted the city manager’s position in March. She was recruited for the position after former city manager Jim Drumm resigned in January. She also worked for the city of Macon for 22 years prior to her job in Macon County.
She said the new job, which pays $105,000 a year, is a parallel move, but the salary was not the main consideration when she accepted the job offer. She said it was more difficult to leave her previous job in the middle of a health crisis.
“It threw me for a loop,” she said. “It was hard to leave my old county. I was vested.”
McDuffie met with most of the city’s department heads Monday, in what she described as a “meet and greet.” She encouraged them to stay focused on the job and to keep communications open.
She plans to meet with individual department heads over the next week or so to discuss their budgets, issues, projects and employees.
Of course, the immediate challenge is trying to create a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, made more difficult with all the uncertainty about how the pandemic will affect city revenue.
“There are so many dynamics that go into a budget,” she said. “It’s not impossible to conduct business but it’s difficult.”
McDuffie said she spent a lot of time researching the city budget, finances and news stories about the city as a way to familiarize herself with the issues. While she didn’t expect to be dealing with the new challenges facing the city as a result of coronavirus, McDuffie said she is confident she is up to the challenge.
“It’s been good so far,” she said. “ “It’s not overwhelming.”