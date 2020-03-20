The search for a new Brunswick city manager is over.
City commissioners unanimously decided to offer the job to Macon County Manager Regina McDuffie in closed executive session Wednesday. And she has accepted.
McDuffied will be the first woman to serve as the city’s chief executive officer.
City commissioners will formalize the decision at their April 1 meeting.
Her first day of work will be in early May.
McDuffie replaces Jim Drumm, who resigned as city manager in mid January.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said McDuffie was the No. 1 candidate among the four finalists who were interviewed.
“To me she did stand out,” he said. “Her background is really good.”
McDuffie, in a phone interview Thursday, said she wasn’t actively looking for a new job when the consultant hired by the city asked her if she’d be interested in applying for the position.
McDuffie said she visited the city, read news stories about the city and county, and reviewed budgets and audits over the past several years before deciding the job would be a good career move.
McDuffie worked for the city of Macon for 22 years before accepting the Macon County administrator job. She is very familiar with the ongoing revitalization in downtown Macon, where nearly 1,000 residents live in lofts, apartments and condominiums above once vacant commercial buildings that are now filled with thriving businesses.
A similar effort in downtown Brunswick was one of the reasons McDuffie said she accepted the job.
“I am very familiar with all the development in Macon,” she said. “I’ve watched it happen.”
McDuffie said she met with city employees and residents and liked what she saw. She said her management style is to be attentive to detail, have an open-door policy for employees and the public without being a micro manager.
“I have a very responsive attitude to citizens and employees,” she said.
The move from county administrator to city manager is both a promotion and a parallel career move, but McDuffie said the salary — $105,000 a year — was not the main consideration when she accepted the job. She is optimistic about Brunswick’s future and wants to be part of it.
“Moving from county to city government has a difference in dynamic,” she said. “It is a very positive move.”