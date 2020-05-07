After searching for a new city manager more than six months, the St. Marys City Council decided to hire familiar face Tuesday, taking the interim tag off acting city manager Robby Horton.
Horton, the city’s fire chief since 2000, has served as interim city manager since John Holman was fired in October.
Mayor John Morrissey praised the council’s decision to appoint Horton to the position.
“Mr. Horton has been an exemplary employee of the city of St. Marys for almost two decades,” he said. “The council is pleased to welcome him to the leadership role of city manager of the city of St. Marys. We know he will continue using his management skills to lead and direct the city into the 21st century.”
Horton thanked council members for having the confidence in his ability to help guide the city’s future.
“I would like to say to the citizens of St. Marys, I am here for you and ask for your continued support to make St. Marys all that it can be,” he said. “I look forward to a long and lasting future for our city, one St. Marys.”
Horton’s annual salary was set at $115,000.