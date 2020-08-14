Brunswick municipal employees may soon have guidelines on vaping, social media and the use of communications, equipment and devices.
City Manager Regina McDuffie has placed those items on the agenda for discussion at Wednesday’s city commission meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. with a public hearing on the proposed 2020 millage rate.
The proposed policy for vaping would ban the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems in buildings occupied by city employees, as well as all city vehicles. The policy would also apply to visitors to municipal buildings, all contractors and consultants and their employees, student interns and temporary city employees.
Vaping would only be permitted in designated outdoor areas at city-owned or leased buildings and facilities.
Employees could also have a new policy on the use of social media. The proposed policy encourages employees to avoid impairing the work of any official or employee, harassing, demeaning or creating a hostile work environment.
While on duty, use of city equipment or internet service must be limited to work-related tasks. And no personnel can post online content representative of the city or on the city’s behalf without the approval of the city manager or a designee.
The proposed policy for the use of communications, equipment and devices cautions employees they have “no reasonable expectation of personal privacy” with information stored in, created or received over city email. The employee personal passwords are city property, and they are not permitted to access another employee’s computer or computer files without permission of the other employee, with the exception of appropriate supervisors, managers and information technology staff.
City employees responsible for maintenance and repair of city provided equipment will be required to practice preventative maintenance and document the work.
The proposed equipment policy also addresses employee safety, restrictions for use, and requirements to report all work-related injuries and damaged equipment as soon as possible.
Other items on the agenda include adoption of an animal control ordinance, approval of a debt collection services agreement, extension of solid waste services with Republic Services of Georgia and a Cities for Financial Empowerment Grant contract award.