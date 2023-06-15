New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.
The full time job means Morgan will have to close the legal practice he has operated in Brunswick since 1994.
“It’s provided for my family for a long time, but I’m in the process of shutting it down,” Morgan said Wednesday, adding that the process is bittersweet.
For 22 of the 28 years he has practiced law in Glynn County he has doubled as a part-time Magistrate Court Judge, which he said is valuable experience to serve as Chief Magistrate.
Morgan will fill the role left open by recently retired Judge Wallace Harrell. He was sworn in on Wednesday.
Morgan said he is excited about continuing to work with the team of judges and clerks at Glynn County Magistrate Court who he said do a great job for the people of Glynn County.
Things have changed in his two decades serving part-time on the bench. One of the biggest changes has been the advent of virtual meeting technology during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed hearings to be held remotely, making it easier on lawyers, defendants and plaintiffs.
As Morgan settles in as the head Magistrate Court judge, he plans to update some of the forms and information available to the public for things like good behavior and evictions.
“We’re kind of creatures of habit, and we’ve been using the same forms for years,” Morgan said.
His goal is to ensure that people who come to Magistrate Court understand fully the legal measures they may be taking.
Morgan earned his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville University and his law degree from John Marshall Law School.
He has been married to his wife Kelly for 23 years. They have two daughters, Mackenzie, 21, and Madison, 18, both who are attending college.
Magistrate courts in Georgia have limited jurisdiction and do not hold jury trials. Magistrate judges oversee claims of no more than $15,000, minor criminal offenses, distress warrants, county ordinance violations, preliminary criminal hearings and arrest and search warrants, among other things.